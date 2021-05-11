Japan gov't debt rises by record ¥101 tril in FY2020

Japanese government debt rose 101.92 trillion yen ($940 billion) in fiscal 2020 to a record 1,216.46 trillion yen, showing the largest annual increase as a result of the fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Marking a record high for the fifth straight year, the outstanding balance as of March 31 means that debt per capita stood at 9.70 million yen based on the estimated population of 125.41 million on April 1.

The expansion of debt put the world's third-largest economy further away from restoring its fiscal health, which remains the worst among major economies with debt twice the size of gross domestic product.

The previous record annual debt increase was 78.40 trillion yen in fiscal 2004.

The nation's debt consisted of 1,074.16 trillion yen in bonds, 52.00 trillion yen in loans from financial institutions and 90.30 trillion yen in financing bills or short-term notes of up to one year, according to the ministry.

Since the coronavirus began to spread across the country in spring last year, the government has been implementing fiscal measures on an unprecedented scale to support the economy and the medical system, with three extra budgets worth about 73 trillion yen in total enacted for fiscal 2020.

Government debt issued in the fiscal year through March swelled to 112.55 trillion yen from the initially planned 32.56 trillion yen, financing the supplementary budgets and making up for a decline in tax revenue.

The country's GDP shrank an annualized real 29.3 percent in the April-June period of 2020 from the previous quarter, its worst contraction on record, as the government declared its first coronavirus state of emergency in April and kept it until late May with stay-at-home and business suspension requests.

Prior to the pandemic, Japan's public debt had been growing as a rapidly graying population led to ballooning health care and pension costs. As for fiscal 2021, 43.60 trillion yen of new bonds will be issued to help finance a 106.61 trillion yen initial budget including 35.84 trillion yen for social security costs.

© KYODO