Japanese gov't eyes steps to mitigate rising utility bills

The Japanese government is considering steps to mitigate rising gasoline prices and utility bills amid the Middle East conflict following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday.

"We will take measures before it is too late," she told a House of Representatives budget committee session, noting that the government has been weighing the issue since early last week, shortly after the air strikes began.

Takaichi denied the need for additional budgetary steps for the price-curbing measures, while reiterating her call for passage of the fiscal 2026 draft budget by the end of March. The measures are likely to take the form of subsidies.

The Diet deliberation schedule for the fiscal 2026 budget, starting April, is running later than usual as Takaichi called a snap general election on Feb. 8, leading her ruling Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide victory.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama also said the government has 860 billion yen ($5.4 billion) in reserve funds from the current fiscal year's budget, and that the amount is "enough" to take such countermeasures "for the next one or two months."

With the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route, effectively closed as fighting in the Middle East escalates, concerns are growing that supply disruptions could push up energy bills in Japan, which depends on the region for more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports and 11 percent of its liquefied natural gas imports.

Takaichi said at the parliament session that Japan has not been asked by its key security ally, the United States, to cooperate with the U.S. military in escorting tankers through the strait, which President Donald Trump said last week he would do.

She also said the Japanese government does not believe conditions in the strait rise to the level of a "survival-threatening situation" that would trigger the dispatch of its Self-Defense Forces to aid close allies, or an "important influence situation," which would enable providing logistical support to other countries' militaries.

In the process of passing Japan's security legislation, which allows the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense under the pacifist Constitution, the government at one point cited as an example the dispatch of the SDF for minesweeping operations should the Strait of Hormuz be closed.

