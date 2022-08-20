Japanese gov't investigating mistreatment of pregnant foreign trainees

The Japanese government is conducting a survey to determine whether foreign technical trainees have been forced by employers or intermediary groups to leave the country because they fell pregnant or gave birth.
The Immigration Services Agency of Japan and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare are working together on what appears to be the first survey of its kind, amid increased attention over a growing number of cases of harassment and abuse of trainees.
The survey aims to obtain responses from around 490 people on the government-sponsored technical internship program, asking respondents if they know of cases where women have been sent to their home country after becoming pregnant or having a child.
There have been cases of people being forced to sign documents agreeing to leave if they become pregnant, and of individuals abandoning newborn children for fear of dismissal and loss of working rights in Japan.
Japan introduced the program in 1993, with trainees allowed to work for up to five years at companies with the view of using skills learned in Japan to contribute to their home countries' economies. The scheme has been criticized as providing cover for companies to import cheap labor from across Asia.
At the end of 2021, some 276,000 people were engaged in the program, with the highest proportions from Vietnam, China and Indonesia.
Japan's law on equal opportunity employment for men and women, which also applies to the trainees, prohibits disadvantageous treatment on the basis of an individual giving birth or becoming pregnant.
Based on the survey's results, the central government intends to improve its messaging on the issue.
According to data from the labor ministry, 637 trainees were forced to leave their jobs over pregnancy-related issues between November 2017 and December 2020. The statistics, however, are based only on those known from reports by oversight groups and other sources.
The government-run Organization for Technical Intern Training that oversees the program is thus handing out the survey to the trainees from August to October this year during regular inspections of their employers.
Trainees subject to the survey would be from seven countries -- Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
Its questions include whether the technical interns have signed documents pledging to resign if they become pregnant, and if they know of any trainees who have been dismissed for that reason.
It also asks if they are aware they can take leave when pregnant and continue working after giving birth, and that they are eligible for a lump sum payment.
Various issues with the program have emerged since it was launched. Some trainees have incurred large debts in the process of entering Japan, while others were required to work an illegal number of hours and some were not paid their owed wages.
Amid increasing attention on abuses in the technical intern system, Yoshihisa Furukawa, the previous justice minister, said in July the government will launch a full-scale review of the program, separate to the survey.© KYODO
The Avenger
This is the scourge of Japan. Agencies taking sometimes upwards of 50% of people's salaries as commissions, foreign or domestic. There needs to be legislation to limit this pimping.
Yubaru
Out of just how many female trainees were there in total, over this time period. I would hate to assume, but based upon experience, it seems to me that there are more male trainees than female, and with this many having pregnancy issues, I would bet there is more to this than meets the eye.
InspectorGadget
These trainee schemes are viewed as nothing more than cheap foreign labour to be exploited. In many cases the 'Trainees" are just desperate to leave their home countries for economic reasons, than for trainining purposes.
If this was truely a training scheme. it would be tied to the aquisition of formal qualifications in the chosen field, rather than arbritraty work experience. I've never heard of this as being a requirement.
dagon
An all to common trait of Japan Inc.: Lets ignore the complaints and pleas of these victims while they were being abused.
Later: Lets make a survey and ask around if you have ever heard of any such problem; second hand or third hand.
At this stage it would be better to have a survey ask: Have you ever heard of a foreign trainee internship that was a fairly compensated , valuable experience with no abuses?
Alan Harrison
Here we go again!
plasticmonkey
And it will "urge" companies to follow the law.
sakurasuki
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/05/22/national/crime-legal/chinese-trainee-japans-technical-intern-program-gets-suspended-prison-term-abandoning-baby/
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20201229/p2a/00m/0na/015000c
It already took place and government just handling survey this year
After that will show with number from that survey without any actual action will be done.
Many aspect in Japan law just not being enforced, so it's no use to show it to public that there's law for that.
Aly Rustom
recently the prefectural government decided not to prosecute the dreadful treatment of the vietnamese man who was beaten by his Japanese coworkers, so don't expect much here. The federal gov will investigate and turn the cases over to the Prefectural governments in question and the PGov will do nothing.
Nothing will change
Awa no Gaijin
At first when i read the headline it sounded as if the Japanese government was going to hold companies accountable for what i consider to be human rights abuse crimes.
However after reading the full article it appears as if the government investigation is only selfishly aimed at protecting Japan's archaic human rights laws and discriminatory ethics.
How can Japan call itself a modern highly developed country ?
It's disappointing.
Rodney
If they are pregnant they should go back to their country and have it with their family. All the Philippine people I know do this, then leave it with their grandparents and then come back to work again. The problem with interns is they tax money from Japan’s economy and send it back home. Illegal work is usually cash in hand.
rcch
I just came from reading JT,s Top Story today, and now this… ; discouraging, to say the least. There’s two Japans, it seems; one with a (potential) bright future ahead, with the new generations leading the way, and the other one stuck in the stone age, ruled by old men… old men who don’t want real(!) progress and (they) hurt Japan’s place in the world.
Mark
This modern days SALVERY must end. If japan need labor or a work force then I suggest that these factories be moved to the host nation like Vietnam, Indonesia, or where ever, and until the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare gets enough experience on how to run & manage these so called ""technical trainees"" programs.
Gaijinjland
I think there are a lot of female foreign trainees in Japan. They are totally exploited more so than the men because they are less likely to speak up. I dated a Filipino trainee for a while who did a night shift at a bento factory and lived in company housing. She had to sneak out of her house on her days off because the building had a 8pm curfew. And she worked ten straight days in a row and only 2 days off a month. Anytime I commented that that is illegal she would get pissed and tell me it’s still better than the Philippines.
Antiquesaving
This isn't only due to job.
Yesterday on another article I pointed out problems with the Japanese family law one was paternity,
If the father isn't married to the mother or acknowledges the child is his BEFORE birth then the child remains fatherless unless adopted.
Now in the case of foreign women the child is not given Japanese citizenship unless the Japanese man admits to being the father prior to birth, Even with DNA the court will not recognize the child as his biological child and reject citizenship.
This forces the woman to return to a poor country with no support for the Japanese father.
Years ago I lived next to a small birthing hospital, every years they had abandoned babies, these babies remained "stateless" because the woman unknown to them would come in fully in labour give a false name have the child and sneak out as soon as they could, because it was clear the woman wasn't Japanese, the government will not recognize the child a Japanese despite being 99% sure the biological father was mostly Japanese.
So this issue is not new or exclusive to this program.
Japan needs to join the modern world and accept DNA as proof of being the biological parent and force the men to take responsibility.
letsberealistic
Well, Japanese companies, you do insist on hiring human beings then some of them are going to get sick, some will get pregnant and others will just quit. Try androids next time.
Antiquesaving
For the Down voters who for some inexplicable reason don't like negative facts about Japan.
https://www.asahi.com/sp/ajw/articles/14325818
So 1+1=2
Antiquesaving
I suspect you don't know any!
A Catholic country like the Philippines going back to have a child unmarried!
Yeah sure!
They work on the intern program they pay taxes in Japan, the fathers are 99% going to be Japanese men that shirk responsibility or in many cases abused the power over subordinate weaker females in the work place.
It takes 2 to get a woman pregnant, but you think it is only her responsibility.
Yotomaya
Again, a survey that doesn't even include people affected by the issue and a promise of looking into it in the future.
Given how women are treated in Japanese society at large (leaving a job because of pregnancy is still not uncommon) and that non-Japanese are hardly ever protected by the authorities, it wouldn't be surprising to see that this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Also, Japanese language media seem to be silent on the matter as reporting on such things would not be consistent with the view of Japan being uniquely peaceful and Japanese people being uniquely kind. It's exactly this type of ignorance and superiority complex that makes abuses of power towards non-Japanese possible and leaves them unchecked. What's more, if you complain, you'll be labelled a trouble-maker.
The whole trainee system is nothing but an extension of Japan's imperial thinking, i.e. that people from Asian nations are to be treated as cheap (or free) labour, don't have the same rights as citizens and need to be educated.
Larr Flint
After they finish that can they investigate regular foreign workplaces? I think you could find much much more!
Chabbawanga
Another day in paradise. At least the namas are still cheap.
purple_depressed_bacon
Let's rephrase this: "the Japanese government is happy to ignore all the evidence and complaints from people brave enough to come forward but to save face with their international peers, they'll conduct an arbitrary survey regarding the matter so it looks like they care."
There. Fixed it for ya.
Redstorm
As of the end of 2020, there were 211 stateless children in the country under 5 years old — up from 54 in 2015. The total number of stateless people in Japan, including adults, hovered at around 500 to 600 between 2015 and 2020.
Jul 20, 2021.
There are an estimated six million stateless children around the world1 – children without a nationality who don't belong to any country
trinklets2
Just have to disagree that Japan is hiring trainees to save on pay outs. The handlers of these trainees are basicallly receiving the full amount of salaries which might equal to J and residents parttimers. The trainees are at the receiving end after the salary cuts. And we who are their co workers and residents are at the losing end since light and OT jobs are being prioritized to them. There was a time when overstayers intentionally hook up with a Japanese even married ones just to get pregnant and make their residence legal. Flaunting that the bay is Japanese. And when they do, all the previous taxes they shld have been paying all along is scrapped to zero.such an unfair life though, pitying the trainees while us residents are being squeezed dry.
Awa no Gaijin
Antiquesaving
Does 1 and 1 need to be identical to equal 2 ?
Just asking not criticizing
justasking
Here's what JGov will do in the end:
They will require the trainees to sign a pledge saying "to report any mistreatment" they will experience.
At the bottom it will say "if no report has been made, there is no mistreatment."
Antiquesaving
So what?
Most are refugees from troubled areas.
This is Japan a supposed developed civilised country.
A country that in 2022 still refuses to recognise DNA in paternity and custody cases as if it is voodoo science but recognised DNA as proof/factual evidence in criminal cases.
Let me ask this.
If tomorrow a report came out saying the drinking water in Tokyo was contaminated and could not be used, would your comment be "there are 1 billion people without clean water"?
I think not, you would say it was unacceptable because Tokyo and Japan are supposed to be developed countries.
Redstorm
In international law, a stateless person is someone who is "not considered as a national by any state under the operation of its law". Some stateless people are also refugees. However, not all refugees are stateless, and many people who are stateless have never crossed an international border.
Tokyo is the capital of the country Japan.
A blood-type paternity test can also help eliminate a potential father or determine if paternity is probable.
Superfecundation is the fertilization of two or more ova from the same cycle by sperm from separate acts of sexual intercourse, which can lead to twin babies from two separate biological fathers. The term superfecundation is derived from fecund, meaning the ability to produce offspring.
In most child-recognition cases in Japan, the judge will ask the assumed parents to take a DNA test. This is because a DNA test is the most reliable evidence to prove the biological relationship between child and parent.
Dec 6, 2015
Japan is a leading innovator, proponent, and provider of DNA Testing services in the world, with hundreds of small and large companies offering the testing for as low as around 30,000 to as much as 100,000 yen, excluding tax.
Apr 8, 2021
Antiquesaving
Well depends where you are, in most civilised country 1 plus 1 equals a whole single individual.
But in Japan 1 Japanese plus 1 Japanese equals one single individual.
But 1 Japanese plus 1 non Japanese equals half an individual.
And to all those about to comment the term "Hafu" isn't meant in a negative way I say you need to meet a few non white "Hafu" then try and make that claim.
My children were the only white/Japanese my friend's children now are the only White/ Japanese in their public elementary school and the rest are black/Japanese, Chinese/Japanese, Filipino/Japanese, etc...and when someone uses "Hafu" to describe the white mix and the non white mix the meaning and tone are nowhere near the same thing.
Antiquesaving
Redstorm
Again So What!
Does Japan recognize DNA in paternity? No.
Suggest and law are different things.
We know that by a recent article right here on JT,
Still to this day if a woman has a child from another man while married or within a certain number of days from the divorce, the child is still registered as the husband's/ex-husband's despite all 3 protesting and DNA results.
The court argued that accepting DNA would upset the Ballance of the Japanese family system.
Does Japan give Stateless children citizenship? No.
Is Japan a developed country? Not sure on that.
Antiquesaving
Not even close!
23 and me is $99 Ancestry starts at $50 for a test kit.
Come on Japan is so behind using DNA it isn't even funny
Redstorm
In Japan there are no regulations that allow a judge to order one party to have a DNA test against their will. However, judges love to have DNA tests in recognition proceedings because the proof is simple and clear.
Dec 6, 2015
The father of the child might be Japanese or non-Japanese such as US Military.
Which countries give citizenship to stateless people?
A panel of the Justice Ministry's Legislative Council has proposed revisions to a stipulation in Japan's Civil Code which states a child born within 300 days of the mother's divorce is presumed to be fathered by her ex-spouse. The revisions, which would make an exception to this rule, are intended to address the problem of children being left unregistered.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210211/p2a/00m/0na/018000c
rainyday
In 2008 the Supreme Court held that this system violated article 14 of the Constitution, so children born out of wedlock to a foreign mother/Japanese father no longer need acknowledgment by the father to obtain Japanese citizenship.
https://www.courts.go.jp/app/hanrei_en/detail?id=955
Redstorm
The father of the child born from a foreign trainee might also be married and therefore unwilling to accept responsibility for their actions.
WA4TKG
Yup, they’re “Investigating” but aren’t really going to DO anything.
Just like the Vietnamese guy that was getting beat, recorded on video.
Eastmann
trainee is equal of new slavery but more sofiscitated one.
Antiquesaving
The court may say one thing but it doesn't mean it applies to everyone of become defacto law.
This is not the USA.
In 1992 the supreme courts ruled that it was unconstitutional to force the custodial parent or a Japanese national to leave the country as it violates the child's rights.
It ordered that PR or long term visas be issued to the parent.
So the reaction by immigration was to quietly change the rules, and giving 90 days after a divorce obtained a new visa of be illegally in the country by passing the court ruling.
Also few of any PR were ever issued and 3 year Long term visas are the standard until the child is 20 years old then they try to deport the parent.
I actually have experience on this one and know at least 6 Filipino women that are in this situation.
So despite the court the cities registration, immigration and naturalization do as they please and that is why the constant revolving door of legal proceedings.
kurisupisu
The government in Japan proves time and time again that it has no inclination to protect foreigners-it cannot even collate numbers on pregnancies amongst ‘trainees’!
Send them back after 5 years and be done with them.
The uncaring attitude is very apparent
There is very little oversight of abuses until they become serious.
Imagine the abuses that go unreported....
rainyday
A Supreme Court decision in Japan does not automatically change the law (here the Nationality Act) but in some situations (including this one) if it states an interpretation of the law that it views as necessary to be consistent with the Constitution, then that does become de facto binding on administrative agencies tasked with its enforcement. Supreme Court decisions are binding on lower courts, so if any agency ignores the Supreme Court ruling then any decision it makes based on the “wrong” interpretation would be rejected if challenged in the Courts. Knowing this, they follow what the Court says.
No, it isn’t the USA, but that is irrelevant.
To be honest, I’m having trouble finding the case you are referring to, but I’ll say that it would be extremely unusual for the Supreme Court to grant an order that an individual be given a specific type of visa as a remedy in a constitutional case. Otherwise without reading the decision you are referring to I can’t comment on it.