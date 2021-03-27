Japan gov't long-term debt to top ¥1,000 trillion

The outstanding long-term debt of the Japanese government is set to top 1,000 trillion yen ($9.12 trillion) at the end of March, according to officials, with its fiscal health rapidly worsening amid the need to finance measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
By simple calculations, the debt, already the worst among developed countries, means each Japanese citizen needs to be burdened with 8 million yen.
The officials at the Finance Ministry have projected the total debt, excluding that such as "zaito" bonds to finance the government's fiscal and investment programs, as well as bills for short-term funds, to reach 1,010 trillion yen.
The total, up 100 trillion yen from a year earlier, represents around a 1.5-fold growth in 10 years.
On Friday, Japan's parliament enacted a record 106.61 trillion yen budget for fiscal 2021, above 100 trillion yen for the third consecutive year and renewing the record for the ninth straight year.
While annual tax revenues have continued to be around 60 trillion yen, it has been unavoidable for the government to issue a huge amount of bonds each year to finance growing social security and defense costs, in addition to coronavirus countermeasures.
Together with the combined outstanding long-term debt at local governments, Japan's total is set to exceed 1,200 trillion yen, or around 220 percent of its gross domestic product.
With the need to continue issuing bonds, it will be almost impossible for the government to bring its primary balance -- tax revenue minus expenses other than debt-servicing costs -- into the black in fiscal 2025, its official target year for achieving a surplus.
"By analyzing cost effectiveness of social security programs and public works, the government should track down wasteful spending," said Hideaki Tanaka, a finance professor at Meiji University.
"A sharp tax rise is difficult but there is room for increasing tax revenues by reviewing preferential treatment for industries," he added.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Fighto!
No need to panic. This extraordinary spending was vital to keep things ticking along in this once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic.
Unlike most other nations, the vast majority of this debt is domestic debt. The Japanese government can choose to repay it any time they choose, through electronic money transfers, and printing money. Foreign debt is the debt you worry about.
Burning Bush
The money must be owed to somebody, to whom is it owed?
The biggest buyer of government debt is the Bank of Japan.
The Bank of Japan is owned by the government.
The government owes itself all this money.
They own the bonds for all this debt, it's just a paper game.
Reckless
Keep in mind the Japanese government is probably worth at least 5,000 trillion yen including land, buildings, fishing and mineral rights, securities holdings, etc.
JeffLee
This story is criminal in its ignorance of how public finance works in a currency issuing nation.
Nearly half the "debt" is owned by the Bank of Japan, a public sector institution. It's owed to the govt., who receives the principal when the bonds mature and coupon payments til then. Other big holders are similarly the state pension fund, etc. So the govt is both the creditor and debtor. Neat, huh
Why a "need"? Much of the money has already been created and spent, (which is proof that the govt doesnt need to "borrow" yen in order to spend it). So why the "need" to issue bonds ("debt") after the fact? How many loans do you know are arranged AFTER the money is gone? LOL.
So those bonds owned by public sector institutions are "financing" the spending in the same sector? How the devil does that work?!?
if Japan's fiscal health were bad, we'd be seeing skyrocketing interest rates and inflation and a plummeting currency. We're seeing actually the opposite of all that.
Fire this article's writer!
Hercolobus
Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve Bank, and just about every other bank around the World,(except for few countries that have not been subdued yet), are own by the Rothschild banking cartel. They have a scheme where the government prints the bills, sells them to the central banks, then it lends the “money” back to the government with interest. It is the biggest Ponzi scheme and scam in World history. And that is why World economies find themselves in such anguish these days. You can find “The Money Masters” by Bill Still or William Still. It will tell you everything in great detail, including the demise of the Roman Empire because of the continued borrowing to fund endless wars. Those elected in governments who promote wars are accomplices of the banking cartels.