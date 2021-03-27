Japan gov't long-term debt to top ¥1,000 trillion

The outstanding long-term debt of the Japanese government is set to top 1,000 trillion yen ($9.12 trillion) at the end of March, according to officials, with its fiscal health rapidly worsening amid the need to finance measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

By simple calculations, the debt, already the worst among developed countries, means each Japanese citizen needs to be burdened with 8 million yen.

The officials at the Finance Ministry have projected the total debt, excluding that such as "zaito" bonds to finance the government's fiscal and investment programs, as well as bills for short-term funds, to reach 1,010 trillion yen.

The total, up 100 trillion yen from a year earlier, represents around a 1.5-fold growth in 10 years.

On Friday, Japan's parliament enacted a record 106.61 trillion yen budget for fiscal 2021, above 100 trillion yen for the third consecutive year and renewing the record for the ninth straight year.

While annual tax revenues have continued to be around 60 trillion yen, it has been unavoidable for the government to issue a huge amount of bonds each year to finance growing social security and defense costs, in addition to coronavirus countermeasures.

Together with the combined outstanding long-term debt at local governments, Japan's total is set to exceed 1,200 trillion yen, or around 220 percent of its gross domestic product.

With the need to continue issuing bonds, it will be almost impossible for the government to bring its primary balance -- tax revenue minus expenses other than debt-servicing costs -- into the black in fiscal 2025, its official target year for achieving a surplus.

"By analyzing cost effectiveness of social security programs and public works, the government should track down wasteful spending," said Hideaki Tanaka, a finance professor at Meiji University.

"A sharp tax rise is difficult but there is room for increasing tax revenues by reviewing preferential treatment for industries," he added.

