 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan gov't mulls raising tax-free income threshold from January 2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government and the ruling parties are considering applying a higher income tax exemption threshold from January 2026, in a move to incentivize part-timers to work longer hours amid Japan's labor shortage, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

The schedule is expected if the government decides on raising the threshold for imposing income tax, currently set at a minimum annual income of 1.03 million, in its tax reform plan for the next fiscal year starting April. Related bills will be subsequently deliberated in the Diet for likely enactment around the spring.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner the Komeito party, which lost their majority in the powerful House of Representatives in October's general election, have agreed to accept a request from a minor opposition party, the Democratic Party for the People, to increase the nontaxable income threshold.

The extent of the ceiling expansion has not yet been decided, but the DPP is pushing for setting the line at 1.78 million yen.

The LDP and Komeito have been exploring cooperation with the DPP, which saw its seats surge in the election, on a policy-by-policy basis in order to run a stable minority government.

The government and the ruling parties believe that the earliest the higher threshold can be introduced is January 2026 considering the time needed to publicize the new system after related bills are enacted and for companies to prepare.

The DPP, however, wants the higher ceiling to be applied from January 2025. In that scenario, the government and the ruling parties would have to consider offering subsidies or other tax relief measures to effectively provide the same amount of income tax exemption.

The 1.03 million-threshold has been seen as discouraging part-time workers, especially housewives and students, from working longer hours, adding to the pressure of Japan's labor shortage.

While lifting the threshold will reduce annual tax revenues, DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki, a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, has argued increasing people's disposable income will boost consumption, leading to higher corporate earnings and tax revenues.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo