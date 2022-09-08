Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Gov't to forgo resubmitting immigration bill

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided to forgo resubmitting a controversial bill revising immigration rules at an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened in this fall, an official with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The bill aimed at amending the immigration law was withdrawn from last year's ordinary Diet session amid backlash over Japanese measures on people applying for refugee status and the government's response to 33-year-old Sri Lankan Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali's death in a Nagoya detention facility in 2021.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Justice Ministry and the Immigration Services Agency have determined that they need more time and work to amend the law.

The ministry and the agency ran into difficulties following an initial review regarding the prevention of deaths in detention and the country's acceptance of Ukrainian evacuees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The government's decision has come just days after demonstrations against the potential resubmission were held Sunday across Japan, with organizers saying around 200 people attended a protest in Tokyo and 70 demonstrators, including Wishma's sister Poornima, marched in central Nagoya.

Wishma arrived in Japan in 2017 as a student, but was taken into custody at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in August 2020 for overstaying her visa after an earlier asylum application had been rejected.

She died in March 2021 after complaining of ill health, including vomiting and stomachaches, for around a month. Her family members say it was clear that she would have lived if officials at the immigration bureau had given her appropriate care.

Other changes to the law proposed by the government had included measures for a complementary protection system, which would allow people who do not fulfill the criteria of a refugee but are judged to still need asylum from their home country to stay in Japan.

Ukrainian evacuees are currently eligible to stay and work for up to a year on specified activities visas, with 1,763 granted some form of residency as of Sunday. Conversely, Japan approves few refugee applications, with just 74 people given the status in 2021.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog