Japan gov't OKs bill that allows state to advise firms over AI risks

TOKYO

The government on Friday approved a bill allowing the state to assess cases of misuse of artificial intelligence and advise firms on the issue, in what would be Japan's first legislation dedicated to the rapidly spreading technology.

The government hopes to reassure companies and the public about utilizing generative AI amid concerns about how abuses could lead to the spread of disinformation and privacy violations.

The draft law obligates companies to cooperate with the government's AI measures. When the use of AI involves human rights violations, the names of the companies concerned will be disclosed to the public.

To avoid over-regulation, the bill does not include penalty provisions, leaving it up to businesses to improve safety and transparency surrounding the use of AI by themselves.

"While AI has benefits, it carries risks such as the spread of misinformation and more sophisticated crimes," Minoru Kiuchi, minister in charge of AI policy, told a press conference Friday.

Japan aims to attract companies seeking to develop and use AI, Kiuchi said, noting that the goal of the new law is to balance technology innovation acceleration and addressing risks.

The government has so far been asking AI-related companies to take appropriate measures against rights violations based on nonbinding guidelines.

Under the draft law, the government also plans to establish a task force led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that will play a key role in deciding AI policy. All cabinet ministers will join it.

The body will compile the country's basic plan for AI following discussions on measures to expand investment in the technology's development and other issues.

In light of the development of AI governance measures overseas, such as in the European Union, Japan also aims to actively get involved in international rulemaking.

