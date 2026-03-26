Japan gov't OKs stopgap funding as it struggles to enact budget for FY 2026

The Japanese government on Friday approved a 8.56 trillion yen stopgap budget to fund its spending for 11 days into April, as it struggles to secure the enactment of the annual budget in time for the start of the new fiscal year.

The provisional budget, compiled for the first time in 11 years, is likely to be passed by the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors on Monday, following deliberations by their budget committees, with both the ruling and main opposition parties set to vote in favor.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has pushed to enact the fiscal 2026 draft initial budget worth 122.31 trillion yen by the end of March, capitalizing on the supermajority that her ruling Liberal Democratic Party won in the Feb. 8 general election by cutting short deliberations in the lower house despite an outcry from opposition parties.

The budget is now being deliberated in the upper house after passing the lower house on March 13, but the ruling parties were unable to resort to the same tactic of cutting short deliberations in the chamber, in which the LDP-led ruling coalition remains a minority.

The provisional budget will cover 11 days as the Constitution stipulates that a budget is automatically enacted if the upper house fails to act on it within 30 days of receiving it from the lower house, which in this case will be April 11, as the lower house vote takes precedence.

Once the fiscal 2026 budget is enacted, the stopgap budget will be absorbed and expire by law.

In the budget, 5.1 trillion yen will be allocated to local governments as subsidies, while 2.8 trillion yen will cover social security expenses such as pension and welfare payments.

It will also cover expenses to fund new measures starting April, including 47.7 billion yen for an expansion of subsidies for private high school tuition fees and 14.9 billion yen to support lunch fees at elementary schools.

The last stopgap budget was drawn up for fiscal 2015, after then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to call for a general election on Dec. 14, 2014, delaying the drafting of the annual budget.

© KYODO