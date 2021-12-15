Japanese gov't overstated data on construction orders for 8 years

The Japanese government overstated monthly data on construction orders for about eight years, officials said Wednesday, raising the possibility that the practice may have led to miscalculating the country's gross domestic product figures.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had double counted some of the data it received from the same businesses when compiling its monthly construction orders data since fiscal 2013, according to the officials.

The monthly construction orders, one of the 53 key economic statistics in the country, are calculated using data submitted every month from about 12,000 businesses. They are used to compile the country's GDP and influence policymaking of the government as well as management decisions of businesses.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a parliamentary session Wednesday that misrepresentation of the data does not have an impact on GDP figures for fiscal 2020 and 2021, which will end next March.

"It was extremely regrettable. We must do everything we can to prevent a similar incident from happening again," Kishida said. Land minister Tetsuo Saito also offered an apology during the session.

Prefectural governments collect construction orders data every month from businesses before submitting them to the ministry.

However, there have been instances in which companies did not submit survey results on time and turn in several months' worth of data at once. Local governments were instructed for years that they should report the combined orders as the figure for the latest month, with the practice continuing until March this year.

Up until fiscal 2012, the ministry considered that a company did not have any orders if the survey results were not submitted in time.

But it changed its policy in fiscal 2013 and made estimates for companies that did not turn in their survey results based on the data submitted by other businesses, leading to double counting of certain figures when those companies later handed in past orders data after the deadline.

The ministry stopped such a practice, originally aimed at making use of the data submitted past the deadline, in April this year after the Board of Audit of Japan said it was an inappropriate procedure.

A ministry official said those in charge at the time did not consider the double counting of some data as problematic.

