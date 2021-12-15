Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito bows during a Diet session in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Japanese gov't overstated data on construction orders for 8 years

TOKYO

The Japanese government overstated monthly data on construction orders for about eight years, officials said Wednesday, raising the possibility that the practice may have led to miscalculating the country's gross domestic product figures.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had double counted some of the data it received from the same businesses when compiling its monthly construction orders data since fiscal 2013, according to the officials.

The monthly construction orders, one of the 53 key economic statistics in the country, are calculated using data submitted every month from about 12,000 businesses. They are used to compile the country's GDP and influence policymaking of the government as well as management decisions of businesses.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a parliamentary session Wednesday that misrepresentation of the data does not have an impact on GDP figures for fiscal 2020 and 2021, which will end next March.

"It was extremely regrettable. We must do everything we can to prevent a similar incident from happening again," Kishida said. Land minister Tetsuo Saito also offered an apology during the session.

Prefectural governments collect construction orders data every month from businesses before submitting them to the ministry.

However, there have been instances in which companies did not submit survey results on time and turn in several months' worth of data at once. Local governments were instructed for years that they should report the combined orders as the figure for the latest month, with the practice continuing until March this year.

Up until fiscal 2012, the ministry considered that a company did not have any orders if the survey results were not submitted in time.

But it changed its policy in fiscal 2013 and made estimates for companies that did not turn in their survey results based on the data submitted by other businesses, leading to double counting of certain figures when those companies later handed in past orders data after the deadline.

The ministry stopped such a practice, originally aimed at making use of the data submitted past the deadline, in April this year after the Board of Audit of Japan said it was an inappropriate procedure.

A ministry official said those in charge at the time did not consider the double counting of some data as problematic.

So this dodgy fudging of the figures basically happened under the Abe period.

Anyone shocked?

8 ( +8 / -0 )

So shocked

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"It was extremely regrettable. We must do everything we can to prevent a similar incident from happening again," Kishida said. Land minister Tetsuo Saito also offered an apology during the session.

Since 2013 . And ,oh no, did any companies connected to the ruling party benefit from the inflated orders? If so, can we get another apology?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Not 8 centuries?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A ministry official said those in charge at the time did not consider the double counting of some data as problematic.

when trying to get an accurate count of something, in what universe is counting it twice not viewed as problematic? These guys are just plain liars.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I make a mistake for 8 days and I’d be out the door of my job. However, Japanese politicians can make mistakes for 8 years and get away with an apology……bunch of incompetent imbeciles.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Don’t worry, All that double adding is balanced by double subtracting into your purses. lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A large-scale institution in Japan cooking the books?! Say it ain’t so!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just see some bow gesture and wait for another scandal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The construction industry made and still makes a huge majority of Japanese economic prosperity. This included the Japanese asset bubble era. When those bureaucrats said "a decade", then it means forever because you can't simply trust them.

The current GDP and other economic figures of Japan are definitely more dubious than ever. This also explains how Japan internationally loses its prestige in the renowned stock index, MSCI.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-29/msci-deals-body-blow-to-japan-stocks-with-latest-round-of-cuts

0 ( +0 / -0 )

