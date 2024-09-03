Japan gov't spokesman Hayashi joins ruling party leadership election

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday announced he will run in the ruling party's leadership election in a bid to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Hayashi, 63, who has served as Kishida's right-hand man since 2023, is the second cabinet member to declare his candidacy for president of the Liberal Democratic Party in the Sept. 27 election.

He belonged to a now-dissolved intraparty political group that has produced five prime ministers, including Kishida.

Having served as foreign, defense, education and agriculture ministers, Hayashi is considered one of the leading policy experts in the LDP and has been touted as a future Japanese leader. He has run for the party's top post once before, in 2012, when Shinzo Abe, the country's longest-serving leader, was elected for his second stint.

Kishida is stepping down as party chief without seeking reelection beyond his three-year term through September. The number of candidates could eclipse seven, a record under the current selection system introduced in 1971.

The top priority for candidates is to restore public trust in a party whose image has been tarnished by a political funds scandal. They will also be pressed to show how they intend to navigate the economy through a cost-of-living crisis and tackle diplomatic and security challenges posed by an assertive China, nuclear-armed North Korea, and Russia.

Given both houses of parliament are controlled by the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito, the next ruling party chief will almost certainly become prime minister. Lawmakers, especially those in the opposition camp, are already bracing for the prospect that the new leader will soon dissolve the powerful lower house for a snap election.

Digital Minister Taro Kono, 61, was the first current cabinet member to announce his bid. Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, have also thrown their names into the hat.

Shinjiro Koizumi, one of the public's favorites to become premier and at 43 a rising star in the LDP, is scheduled to formally announce his candidacy on Friday.

