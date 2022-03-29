Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan gov't spokesman to concurrently serve as vaccination minister

TOKYO

Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday he will take over the post of vaccination minister from Noriko Horiuchi, who is set to leave the job at the end of March.

The departure of Horiuchi coincides with the end of a period designated by law to create the ministerial post in charge of work related to last summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, a title she has doubled in the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The total number of cabinet ministers will decrease to 19 from the current 20 on Friday. When Kishida launched his cabinet last October after becoming prime minister, he gave Horiuchi, who belongs to the faction he leads within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, her first ministerial post.

Education minister Shinsuke Suematsu will be responsible for affairs associated with the Tokyo Games after Horiuchi leaves.

"Third vaccine shots are critical in preventing COVID-19 infections or the risk of developing severe symptoms (once infected)," Matsuno said at a press briefing. "It is one of the most pressing issues for the cabinet (to accelerate the booster shot program)."

Kishida's pick of Matsuno, the public face of the cabinet, is apparently meant to underscore that the government is fully committed to the vaccination drive. But he already has multiple titles in the cabinet and faces the challenge of speeding up the booster shot program.

Japan has been accelerating the provision of third COVID-19 vaccine shots but the inoculation rate was still below 40 percent as of Tuesday.

The infection situation in Japan has shown some signs of stabilizing after a surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, allowing the nation's 47 prefectures to be free of quasi-emergency measures against the pandemic.

But medical experts warn of lowering the guard amid growing concern about the more contagious BA.2 subvariant.

Aside from the post of chief cabinet secretary, Matsuno serves as minister in charge of mitigating the impact on Okinawa Prefecture from hosting the bulk of U.S. military installations as well as minister tasked with addressing North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

