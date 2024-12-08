 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/takasuu
politics

Gov't submits ¥13.9 tril draft extra budget to Diet for economic package

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's government on Monday submitted to parliament a draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2024 worth 13.9 trillion yen to finance a new economic package aimed at easing inflation-driven financial pressures on households.

But it remains to be seen whether the spending plan will pass smoothly during the ongoing extraordinary Diet session through Dec. 21 as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, lost their majority in the House of Representatives in the general election in late October.

With the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March, Ishiba's administration seeks to implement the economic package totaling 39 trillion yen, featuring subsidies to curb higher energy costs and cash handouts to low-income households, as inflation continues to weigh on consumers.

"The swift enactment of the supplementary budget is needed so people can feel safe and secure," Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said during a parliamentary speech.

The government plans to finance about half of the extra budget, or 6.7 trillion yen, through new bond issuances, raising fears that Japan's fiscal health, already the worst among major advanced economies, could deteriorate further.

The submission of the draft budget comes as consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of the nation's gross domestic product, may weaken again amid rising prices, with the yen's depreciation driving up import costs for resource-poor Japan.

Last week, government data showed Japan's inflation-adjusted wages -- a barometer of consumer purchasing power -- remained flat in October compared with a year earlier.

The government plans to allocate 3.4 trillion yen for inflation relief and 5.8 trillion yen on steps to stimulate the economy, including providing support for artificial intelligence, semiconductor and other growing industries.

As another key pillar of the package, 4.8 trillion yen is expected to be spent on ensuring public security and safety.

To secure support from opposition parties, the ruling bloc has agreed to a proposal by the small but increasingly influential Democratic Party for the People to increase the income tax exemption threshold, currently set at 1.03 million yen.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition force, has called on the government to reduce the spending plan, arguing that the supplementary allocation includes non-urgent items better suited for the initial budget in the next fiscal year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo