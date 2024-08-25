Japanese gov't takes issue with NHK radio's unscripted Senkaku remarks

The Japanese government on Monday said it was "regrettable" that a Chinese staffer described the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea as China's territory in unscripted remarks on NHK radio, and urged the public broadcaster to prevent a recurrence.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the reporting during NHK's Chinese-language news program contradicts Japan's stance that the uninhabited islands are the country's "inherent territory" based on history and international law.

"We urge NHK to be mindful of its social responsibility as a public broadcaster and prevent a recurrence," Hayashi told a regular press conference.

The Chinese contract worker, who was at an NHK-affiliated company and is in his 40s, said the Japanese-controlled islands were China's after he read a story on the radio on Aug 19 about graffiti found at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. He went off-script for about 20 seconds, according to the broadcaster.

NHK said his contract was terminated, and it plans to seek damages from him.

Despite some recent thawing in bilateral ties, disagreements remain over the Senkakus, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu, as well as wartime history.

The Chinese staffer also said in English during the radio program that people should not forget wartime comfort women or the Nanjing Massacre, according to NHK.

The massacre was carried out in 1937 by Japanese troops, while the term comfort women refers to those who were procured for wartime Japanese military brothels.

NHK President Nobuo Inaba attended a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday to offer an apology. The broadcaster has shifted to airing prerecorded news in Chinese in response to the incident.

