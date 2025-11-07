 Japan Today
Bags of rice are on sale in a supermarket in Tokyo. Image: iStock/choir421
Gov't to include rice vouchers in upcoming economic stimulus

TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided to include the use of rice vouchers in the comprehensive economic stimulus measures it will soon compile as rice prices remain at historically high levels, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Farm minister Norikazu Suzuki has said some municipalities have already distributed the vouchers and the central government should consider introducing a local subsidy program to support the distribution of such certificates to households.

The government plans to expand its existing subsidy program, which allows municipalities to decide how to use the funds, and clearly prioritizes initiatives to support rice purchases as recommended projects, the sources said.

The average retail price of a 5 kilogram bag of rice remains at around 4,000 yen, contributing to persistently high food costs. This has especially become a burden for households with children as well as for elderly people relying on pensions.

However, distributing rice vouchers will involve administrative and postage costs. Some local governments that have already distributed the vouchers limited the number of eligible households, but in some cases, the total project cost was about 1.5 times the value of the rice coupons provided.

The farm minister has expressed opposition to the former administration's attempt to curb soaring rice prices by releasing reserve rice, which is now well below its normal level.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said her government prioritizes measures to ease the pain of inflation and will swiftly compile a supplementary budget to finance a stimulus package.

