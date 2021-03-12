Gov't to revoke license for channel of scandal-hit broadcaster

The Japanese government will revoke the license given to a channel of a satellite broadcaster after finding the company, which was at the heart of a wining-and-dining scandal, had applied for the approval based on false information, the communications minister said Friday.

The license is for "The Cinema 4K" channel managed by a unit of Tohokushinsha Film Corp, for whom the eldest son of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga works, minister Ryota Takeda said.

A number of senior government officials have been reprimanded for violating an ethics code by being treated to lavish dinners by officials of Tohokushinsha, a company in the sector they regulated.

The broadcaster applied for the license in October 2016, saying its foreign investment ratio was below 20 percent -- the upper limit stipulated under the Japanese broadcasting law.

Tohokushinsha was given the approval in January 2017 and in August that year, verbally informed a communications ministry official of the possibility that it had violated the rules on foreign investment ratio, a senior ministry bureaucrat told parliament.

The company recently submitted a correction, saying the ratio had actually stood at 20.75 percent, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

"The communications ministry's review of the application was not sufficient. We take this seriously," Takeda said at a press conference.

The ruling and opposition parties agreed on Friday to summon Tohokushinsha President Shinya Nakajima as a witness to the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Monday.

The Cinema 4K, one of eight satellite broadcasting channels operated by Tohokushinsha and its group companies, has about 650 subscriber households and the government will not stop its services immediately for the sake of the viewers, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato and communications ministry officials.

In February, Seigo Suga, the eldest son of the prime minister, stepped down as an executive of a Tohokushinsha subsidiary that operates a different satellite broadcasting channel over the scandal.

After a similar wining-and-dining scandal emerged over telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, Takeda said on Friday a third party panel will conduct a thorough investigation targeting people including past ministers, senior vice ministers and parliamentary secretaries at the ministry.

© KYODO