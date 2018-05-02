Japanese gov't website allowed anti-Korean resident messages

A government website is under fire following media reports that it carried hateful messages against Korean residents in Japan.
"Kick out the Koreans" and "Their forcible deportation is necessary," are among the messages that were posted on the Cabinet Office website after it had commissioned members of the public to comment on various political issues.
The office stopped accepting comments in fiscal 2016 but it has not taken down any of the messages it received before then.
"I guess whoever was in charge at the time read them and decided to respect individual opinions. We will study how to deal with it after examining its contents in detail," a spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said recently.
Opinions, dating back to 2002, were taken on various topics including diplomacy, defense and Okinawa, as well as crime, education, welfare, agriculture, disaster and nuclear policy.
Aside from the xenophobic opinions, there also is a message from fiscal 2013 that said former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama should be "executed" for allegedly assisting a foreign enemy.
Hatoyama was prime minister in 2009 and 2010 and was a member of the Democratic Party of Japan, the now-defunct predecessor of a current opposition party.
More than 480,000 Korean residents were in Japan as of the end of June 2017, according to the Justice Ministry. Most of them are descendants of Koreans who came, or were forced to come, to Japan during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
They have been long been a target of harassment by xenophobic nationalists in Japan, whose actions eventually led to an anti-hate speech law being enacted and enforced in 2016.© KYODO
2 Comments
sf2k
Koreans were also blamed for earthquakes and in 1923 were executed. if you think that's old news, during the 2002 shared games in soccer between Japan and South Korea I never heard so much racism in my life against Koreans. Echoed again in the more recent comments on the gov website. Scratch the surface and you will find an intemperate xenophobic nation.
The history of hatred for Koreans from Japanese runs long and deep and no one will lift a finger to stop it. Ignoring it doesn't work. That's not a solution.
DaDude
Or never read them since they don't care what the public thinks but used this system as a cover to act like they care.