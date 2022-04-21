Gov't weighs ¥50,000 cash handouts for low-income families' children

Japan is considering a cash handout program of 50,000 yen per child for low-income households as part of the government's economic package to cushion the impact from rising prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.
The package would also include more subsidies for oil wholesalers to bring down retail gasoline prices, and financial assistance to struggling smaller firms and to livestock farmers hit by higher feed costs as the war in Ukraine has sent grain prices surging, the sources said.
The government is weighing expanding the already implemented 100,000 yen cash handout program for struggling households that have been exempt from residential tax payments due to low income since this month.
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito is speeding up work to bridge their differences as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to announce details of the relief package possibly next week.
A major sticking point is how the envisaged package will be funded as the LDP has resisted calls from Komeito for drafting a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year that began this month.
Kishida, who heads the LDP, has said the use of reserve funds in the state budget will do. The government and the LDP want to funnel over 2 trillion yen from the 5.5 trillion yen in reserve funds for the relief package, according to the sources.
The secretaries general of the ruling parties will seek to resolve the funding issue, Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters after visiting Kishida at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.
The 50,000 yen cash handout program, likely using about 200 billion yen in the reserve funds, is designed to support each child aged 18 and younger from a single-parent family or a household that has been exempt from residential taxes due to low income, according to the sources.
The measures are meant to address growing concern about the negative impact of rising energy and food prices on households at a time of an anemic economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The yen's sharp fall has also aggravated the pain for resource-poor Japan as a weak yen inflates import costs.
To mitigate the impact of higher fuel costs that threaten to cool consumer sentiment, the government is planning to raise the amount of subsidies for oil wholesalers from the current 25 yen per liter, the sources said.
The cash handout plan, although limited in scope, could still be taken by critics and opposition lawmakers, as a cash splurge ahead of the House of Councillors election, expected in July.
An earlier idea in the ruling coalition to give cash handouts to older people hit by a fall in public pension benefits was scrapped in the face of similar criticism.
The government and the LDP-Komeito coalition are leaning toward the view they can gain public support as long as the target of cash handouts is limited to struggling households and child-rearing families, the sources said.© KYODO
sakurasuki
In time of economic decline, what Japan won't make plan to spur economic growth. Just give away money without any clear plan.
Mat
If it's to "cushion the impact from rising prices", why apply to families with children, people without children eat and buy things too.
Udondashi
As Election Day nears...
virusrex
A lot of those families would be happier with more stable, permanent forms of support instead of a one time only cash handout.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Its infuriating and cruel that the government imposed sanctions and tariffs on Russia and raising prices for everything.
the people without children get no economic relief payment.
Tourists cant come spend money in Japan even tho the exchange rate is favorable.
Japanese government isnt taking good care of its citizens and residents.
Jayel
How about removing consumption tax from foodstuff. That would help a lot.
Cricky
A one off hand out is a vote catching bait, how about substantial and ongoing help for what is a substantial part of society
Moskollo
If Kishida hadn’t allowed the boj to print more money the (small) handout wouldn’t be necessary. Why not 100k?
didou
For once, I do agree with virusrex
antifun
No tax relief for the plebs. It's better for them to redistribute to their their buddies in heaps and their core demographics whatever is leftover. They know they'll be elected anyway.
dagon
Translation: Our handouts to oil wholesalers、hotel owners and the landlords of underutiluzed eateries has become to egregious so we have to make a gesture of tossing a few coins to the actual workers who are supporting this whole scheme with their labor
Northernlife
How nice of them...maybe as a gesture of gratification they can take a pay cut for the little people.
shogun36
Ahhh, Another brilliant plan from the people that bring you the extremely weak yen.
zichi
End sales tax on all food and essential items.
gintonic
A one off hand out is a vote catching bait, how about substantial and ongoing help for what is a substantial part of society. "
and
Our handouts to oil wholesalers、hotel owners and the landlords of underutilized eateries has become to egregious so we have to make a gesture of tossing a few coins to the actual workers who are supporting this whole scheme with their labor"
Well said & accurate description, both of you.
YongYang
The LDP does have a solitary iota of care for ordinary citizens, it feathers its 70+ yr old nest and is the very definition of cronyism. Abe's parties for the blossom alone would equate to more than 50K JPY. The money given to the construction industry? JTB? THAT advertising company? TEPCO?
Disgusting.
kurisupisu
The Japanese government is so out of ideas - total joke!
YeahRight
In other words, the average Taro has nothing to look forward to except higher prices, higher taxes to pay for subsidies, and no relief.
Larr Flint
Wait what? Didn't they just approved 100 000 yen to the low income families yesterday? So now it will be another 50 k?
Jeez seems like some of them won't need to work at all.
smithinjapan
Again with the children! I KNOW that the only reason they want to give it to children 18 and under instead of everyone (low-income or otherwise) is because it lowers the amount they have to give out with Japan's dwindling youth, but give us a break! Tomorrow we'll be hearing about how they can't agree whether to give it to the kids in paper coupons or not. Meanwhile many people STILL can't get the initial relief money promised for closing businesses in April 2020!
Michael Machida
Americans are receiving another check for ¥140000 for the third time while Japan mulls, plans, holds meetings, discusses, and may give ¥50000 to families with children.
Tom San
Low income single parent families aren't the only ones suffering.
Unfair.
Eastman
very pathetic and unfair.
all of us are paying taxes and sponsoring these /you know what i mean/ so why do not provide same amount say 100k to each kid in Japan?
zichi
¥50,000 would cover the basic foods for one month for a family of three to four.
JeffLee
Pretty soon, one hopes, Japanese policymakers will realize the country needs a multilayered social safety net rather than sporadic and discriminatory cash handouts.
Ingvar
It's a great idea. Increase it by a factor or 2 or 3 as long as the money is taken from the richest 1% to pay for it otherwise the recipients and everyone else will pay for it via inflation.
Felsman
Say what? Everyone should pay for it? Well, everyone will be paying for it unless they raise taxes.
wanderlust
Politicians whose average salary is around ¥2,000,000/ month, plus lots of extras, making a grand fuss over a one-time payment of ¥50,000.
A little bit of perspective!
Northernlife
So for the last year, the government handed just handed out approx 4 man per day to bars and restaurants nationwide Toyko alone there were 80000 collecting this...So people less fortunate than most this is the best the government can do it's mind-boggling and utterly disgusting.
blue in green
Stop sending tax money to protect and perpetuate globalists antics, and use it to help citizens and residents of Japan, as it was intended.
There’s a tax for everything, yet people in Japan suffer.
Japan loves to support every cause but its own!
dan
CUT the consumption tax on ESSENTIAL FOOD ITEMS!
Speed
Bring it on! I could use all the help I can get! I've got kids but I'm not a single parent. Does that mean I'm out of the game for those 50,000 yenners?
Christopher J. Thomas
¥50,000. Insult to our intelligence. What a joke.
Now if it were monthly you might be in the ball park for a serious assistance program.
For single mothers and single fathers only.
I am surprised Japan has not come out with its version of food stamps. What would we call them in Japan Tabemono kippu?
The United Nations World Food Programme has welcomed a total contribution of US$110 million from the Government of Japan towards its food assistance and livelihood support to vulnerable people in 37 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa in 2021.
Japan. Asia's and other counties welfare office, but homeless and hungry on the street in Japan everywhere. Crazy. Government here is insane.
HBJ
If the PM really wants to try and fix the problem, maybe he should try with policies rather than just handing out cash every time.
If the purpose is to try and buy people's votes for the next election then carry on as normal. I presume the elderly and farmers will soon be receiving some cash for whatever purpose can be linked to whatever topical issue.
Disillusioned
¥50,000 is better than nothing but it won't even cover a week's worth of groceries.
zichi
Disillusioned
That is not correct. ¥50,000 can provide the basic food for a family of three or four for a month.
SDCA
Wonder how many long meetings it took to come up with this brilliant idea. Next time, please come up with a better long-term plan.
Sheikh Yerboaby
Its infuriating and cruel that the government imposed sanctions and tariffs on Russia and raising prices for everything.
How do you think Japan and countries around the world SHOULD'VE reacted to Russia's aggression? What would you have done? The only other option was to meet force with force and that means war. Japan would certainly have been a target due to it's current frosty relations with Russia, the amount of US forces based here and the possibility of China entering on Russia's side. Then Japan's citizens would have a lot worse problems to worry about than rising food prices.
the people without children get no economic relief payment.
This is true, but do people without children need the free hand outs? I don't.....I do like free money of course....but those who pay no resident tax due to salary AND have children are living pretty close to the bread line....so I'm cool with them getting help.
Tourists cant come spend money in Japan even tho the exchange rate is favorable.
If tourists were allowed in and the covid rates and deaths were huge, I can bet that you'd be one of the loudest shouting to close the border.
Japanese government isnt taking good care of its citizens and residents.
Has it ever? No fan of the LDP that's for sure.
Sami
That was not good deal 100.000 yen usa Europe had done more for several months payments
Jexan
Just in time for elections......
kurisupisu
Hopefully, the ever deteriorating situation might spur the younger Japanese to seek real change in a country that seems to be increasingly out of touch
zichi
Disillusioned
we are just two and spend about ¥75,000 per month on groceries but we buy some expensive items too.
kohakuebisu
My Covid-hit income is low enough for us to qualify for this and it will help a bit, just like the other assistance given to families in the past two years.
As someone mentioned with the bars, the Japanese government hands money out left, right, and center, for business startups and reorganizations, to make houses eco, for retraining, etc. Giving money to families to feed their kids makes more sense to me than giving someone three million yen to start a hipster cafe or glamping site as a business startup.
In the big picture, I expect food prices to skyrocket this year due to reduced exports from Russia/Ukraine, reduced planting due to increased fuel and fertilizer cost, and all kinds of energy-based cost-push inflation in the food chain. I recommend tightening your belt in readiness, and warn everyone that the knock-on effects are likely to do big damage to all discretionary consumer spending, i.e., many people's jobs. While there is pent-up demand from two years of Covid, a recession looks nailed on. In less stable countries, this could be potentially much worse, bringing famine, civil war, mass migration, etc.
garypen
Yup. Groceries shouldn't be taxed to begin with.
TokyoJoe
Still waiting on the last 100,000yen for families with children.
letsberealistic
How about just increasing the family monthly benefits? What do they get in Japan for each child?
In NZ they get up to about yen10,000 per month for each child depending on income. Newborns get yen6,000 a week for the first year.
John
Sweet breadcrumbs
William Bjornson
BIG NEWS! A whole ~$390 to struggling households without a word on the amounts that will be given over to Corporate so that their windfall profits do not take a hit. Toss a few coins to the hungry peasants and they won't ask questions...maybe even be ground down enough to be grateful for the crumbs...
Sven Asai
I just don’t get the purpose or any sense of a single time handout or all your sales or consumption tax cuts. If you have only ¥1,000 and the product, meal or service costs ¥2,000, then you just cannot afford any. Doesn’t play any role, if the price is ¥2,200, ¥2,160 or a completely reduced to a tax free ¥2,000. One time cash handouts or those tax reduction proposals don’t change anything into a better direction. In contrary, the poorest and their children still have to carry now and in future the burden of more state debts due to handouts or lower tax influx , but still can’t afford the ¥2,000 things while the richer enjoy life even more than before by the lower tax percentages. A more substantial, continuous and reliable attempt with a mid or longer term perspective is needed, not such an expensive ‘nothing’.