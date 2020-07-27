Gov't persists with 'Abenomask' giveaway, reigniting social media outcry

Japan's government is pushing ahead with the distribution of its much derided masks even though commercially made masks are now readily available, prompting a renewed outcry on social media.
Dubbed the "Abenomask", which means Abe's mask and is a pun on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" program, the washable gauze mask has been criticized as ill fitting with quality issues and as a waste of public money.
First introduced amid a mask shortage as the coronavirus spread in Japan, some 130 million have been distributed to households and the government is still working on sending out 80 million of a planned 157 million to facilities such as nursing homes and day care centers.
"Using taxes like this is no laughing matter," comedian Zenjiro said in a Twitter post. His tweet was one of more than 100,000 after an Asahi newspaper report about the continued distribution of the masks.
Asked about the program, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters: "The masks are relatively low cost and help curb demand."
Japan is seeing rising coronavirus infection numbers as it increases testing and opens up its economy. As of Monday, Tokyo had logged more than 200 new cases in six of the last seven days. The capital confirmed 266 further cases on Tuesday.
A Kyodo news agency poll this month found that around two thirds of respondents were in favor of a reintroduction of a state of emergency.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Pukey2
For god's sake, those masks are useless. I haven't even opened them. I have a pack of similar masks which I bought well over a decade ago. Those are the old fashioned ones which barely cover the face. Complete waste of money, but then again, one of Abe's acquaintance must have benefited financially from this.
Cricky
More tax payer money being funnelling to a "Close" friend of the PM with no benifit to tax payers. I still have not seen anyone wearing one, just the sales man Abe.
Yubaru
They were delivered to us one day, the next morning they were gone.
I would have needed BOTH to PROPERLY cover my face, unlike Mr. Abe!
kyronstavic
This government clearly subscribes to the wise axiom of "when you're deep in a hole, just keep digging."
Bless their little hearts.
Mable
These ugly masks arrived at my apartment around the time when every drug store sold them as usual.
Maybe they should focus on transacting the promised 100.000Yen. It has been almost seven weeks since I have applied, but still no sign of it.
OssanAmerica
A remarkable example of sheer stupidity the first time, and another repeat example. Who is the person taking ultimate 責任 for these decisions??
Luddite
The Abe masks we got are useless.
indigo
ABE no masks contain the VIRUS . DO not use!!
Tokyo-m
Why doesn't the article provide a link?
h0nz4
No joke, I have been walking around for the past month and my little game is to spot someone wearing this mask. Not a single soul so far. Only Abe on TV looking all comical.
Moskollo
Absolutely laughable. How out of touch is abe? He’s the only one in japan not laughing at his joke masks..