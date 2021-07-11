Japanese governors call for sufficient COVID-19 vaccine supply

Japanese prefectural governors on Sunday called on the central government to address a coronavirus vaccine supply shortage and implement a large stimulus to bolster pandemic-hit local economies.
In a policy proposal, the National Governors' Association also called for thorough antivirus measures during the Tokyo Olympics set to open July 23, including restricting activities of foreign athletes.
The governors released the proposal amid rising confusion at the frontline of inoculation due to supply shortages faced by many municipalities.
The governors said local governments were forced to suspend accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as canceling appointments, after the state pressured local authorities to accelerate the pace of providing shots.
The proposal urged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government to recognize that its handling of the situation has caused confusion, even though local authorities have been trying to meet the government's goal of finishing inoculating all people in the country who want to receive shots by October or November.
The central government must distribute COVID-19 vaccine supplies necessary for municipalities and unveil delivery schedules for the future, it said.
"We have no choice but to limit the acceptance of appointments because supply is not meeting demand," said Ishikawa Gov. Masanori Tanimoto, one of 41 heads of the country's 47 prefectures who took part in an online meeting.
Such a situation "dampens people's expectations for early vaccination," Tanimoto said.
Some governors criticized the government's handling of workplace vaccinations as well.
"As a result of setting the first-come, first-served basis system, major companies started vaccination early while small and medium-sized firms were forced to suspend receiving appointments," Yamanashi Gov. Kotaro Nagasaki said.
The proposal also contains a request to implement a major economic stimulus package as local economies have been hard hit by the prolonged pandemic.
The governors urged the government to swiftly formulate a supplementary budget and carry out "bold economic measures" to support a wide variety of businesses.© KYODO
PTownsend
, Japanese business and government leaders, need to rethink just-in-time tactics, especially when it comes to healthcare.
Way late in the pandemic to come to realize there was not an adequate vaccine supply. It's doubtful the various ministeries who should have dealt with pandemic issues more efficiently will be objectively assess what all went wrong, beyond apologizing if someone might have misunderstood.
But if Japan had a free press, perhaps the public would be able to learn what went wrong, and who should be held accountable for the growing list of pandemic blunders that have harmed the economy and further sunk Japan's reputation around the world.
snowymountainhell
Maybe the problem is the calls have been going straight to an 80’s answering machine?
snowymountainhell
Perhaps: “Mr. Suga, we have 47 “collect calls” on hold. Should we ‘accept the charges’? - “We need to check the remaining budget, first.”
Oxycodin
covid Vaccine comes with a price of you unlucky
Bob Fosse
That makes no sense. How appropriate.
Bob Fosse
Everyone in that list had one thing in common, they all drank water in the days before they died. I think people need to know about the dangers of water.
BunkerBilly
Imagine living in a country that keeps giving away it's vaccines...and then there is a shortage!
BunkerBilly
@zoroto
Why can people share how well you think the shots are working, but people can't share the negative affects? Equal opportunity to present evidence of both sides.
Antiquesaving
But wait, yesterday when I said there was a shortage, I was down voted and told there wasn't!
vic.M
Haaa Nemui
Yes
Antiquesaving
Because those saying much of this stuff are using false information, distorting the facts and spreading fear and false rumours.
Does that help as to why?
BunkerBilly
Because those saying much of this stuff are using false information, distorting the facts and spreading fear and false rumours.
But deaths are not false information. People have died due to the vaccine? How is that distorting the facts. You wouldn't have a problem if I said 99.999999% of people have no problems after the vaccine.. but you would have a problem if I said less than 1% of people worldwide have died due to the vaccine. Drink that Gov't koolaide much?
virusrex
Since the numbers are around the same for important side effects and deaths between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, while complications and deaths from COVID are much decreased for vaccinated people that would mean yes, it is the obvious, rational choice.
Bob Fosse
Because you are presenting causality without any clear evidence of a connection. If you have some do share. But no infowars links please.
fxgai
Milton Friedman would quip that if you put central government in charge of the Sahara Desert in no time there would be a shortage of sand.
Antiquesaving
@BunkerBilly
Look up "long haul covid".
Nearly 25% of those that get covid suffer mid to long term problems after this applies to all age and health groups.
These problems range from mild like losing smell and or taste to permanent lung and other damage.
Even teens are being affected previously healthy teens.
But unlike vaccines there is no rules that state any possible problems that may or may not be related to having the virus has to be reported to a central location and there is no such organizations to report them to.
There are far more serious problems related to having had covid than all the Vaccines put together.
drlucifer
Foreign athletes again the target when they are tested regularly while the local population that is largely
unvaccinated is refused testing when they want . it is obvious even to a fool which party's activities has to
be restricted. Galapagos island mentality on display and Internationalism at its finest.
Raw Beer
The data from VAERS is also very telling: there have been more adverse reactions and deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccines (within a few months) than all of the other vaccines put together over the past 30 years! And that includes many seniors getting the flu jab over the years, so it's not just a question of demographics.
There are risks with any vaccine, and the data is clear that the current COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than typical vaccines. Each person should weigh the pros and cons for getting the vaccine depending on their own health condition and willingness to take risks; so it's important to have honest, open, and civil debates about these pros and cons.
Also, regardless of shortage, it's high time they start using those safe and effective meds that have for been blocked for some mysterious reason. One should look at the ties of whoever made the decision to block them.
Jsapc
Are there STILL people trying to dispute the effectiveness of vaccines?? Move on and find another hobby, it's getting pathetic.
theResident
Sorry @Raw Beer: Which 'safe and effective' meds are you referring too.
Other than Paracetamol and Ibuprofen to ease fever/aches and pains I don't seem to find any credible information about anything else out there?
Last time I checked that only way to prevent becoming seriously ill from any virus was either to have a vaccine, or this was unavailable to either bear it out (such as the common cold) or to take very expensive viral inhibitors (in the case of HIV for example) whilst the hunt goes on for a vaccine.
Matej
when right have no knowledge what left hand is doing.
same organism,same body,same government.
right hand giving away vaccines,left hand is asking to get some...what a paranoia?
Chili
The guy in charage Kono Taro said vaccine enough and returned 25mil doses of moderna. Hilarious imbecile!
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14389467
Raw Beer
I don't think anyone is disputing their effectiveness. We are just bringing up the very real dangers of these investigational vaccines. The dangers are very real, and for some people these dangers are greater than that from the virus. It's up to everyone to get informed and make their own choice.
Vreth
How can you be so bad at your job?
When I was a teenager working at KFC I was under more pressure to keep chicken supplies up. Friday nights the manager would nearly have a nervous breakdown waiting for the chicken to finish cooking. These guys in charge of the vaccines face no consequences or pressure to keep things going.
Antiquesaving
You me9 like my dentist that believes that Vaccinated people can cause people around them to get sick? Those "very real" dangers?
What a laugh, one has far more chance of suffering long term effects from covid-19 (25% mid 10% long term) than any serious problems from the vaccine.
These are actual facts not anti vaxxers theories, conspiracies or rumours.
Antiquesaving
You can't really blame him, he was going by the numbers given to him by the ojisan doing the calculations.
You know the guy that never learned how to use a computer and made a slight error while calculating on his Abacus!
Antiquesaving
And you don't even have the slightest idea how to interpret that data, or even what VAERS is or does or how it works.
smithinjapan
Woh woh woah! Hang on a sec.... wasn't Kono bragging the last two weeks that Japan is ahead of Europe on vaccination rates (I mean, before most vax centers in major cities had to close down and cancel appointments and when he stopped tweeting)? Surely none of that was for show, right? Why the words "shortage" now, when Japan has SO much that they gave MILLIONS of doses to other nations?
theResident
To back up @Antiquesaving - you should read this, (as we do read the links you post) explaining how anti-vaxxers mine VAERS for info and interpret in a completely incorrect way. Pretty similar to Religious terrorists exploiting the Bible and Koran. Yes - its no different. Both causing unnecessary deaths.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/antivaccine-activists-use-government-database-side-effects-scare-public
HBJ
Hypocrisy strikes again. Why isn't the National Governors' Association calling for the activities of all local people to be restricted? I mean, I know the answer, but would love for them to be forced to explain and defend their flawed logic.
Sven Asai
The prefectures have currently only businesses in mind and the government only Olympic. So this communication attempt will go into the nirvana or paper trash. That’s all of no use as long as they do not also ‘support a wide variety of’ people beforehand.
Raw Beer
No, the dangers are real, but only to the person getting the vaccine. The only one saying it is dangerous for others is your dentist.
There are very legit reasons to be concerned with these particular vaccines, it doesn't make us "anti-vaxxers"...
Bob Fosse
Which after all your posts is still hearsay and secret knowledge. Wake me up when there is any evidence
Jsapc
"Investigational vaccines" doesn't mean anything.
Nope.
Move on, it's over.
theResident
@Raw Beer. Incorrect , you are an 'anti-vaxxer' . Very much so. You actively post propaganda - extolling the (false) dangers of the Covid Vaccines. If you just kept your trap shut and said it was a personal decision not to have the vaccine. Fine.
Haaa Nemui
Simple choice for me. Look at the numbers of Covid infections and associated deaths VS number of vaccines given and associated deaths. With vaccine risk being far lower than infection risk, I’ll gladly take it.
theResident
anyway @Raw Beer - I'm very happy to hear your legit reasons to be worried about these vaccines, especially the mRna variety as I've had my first shot. Had some of the listed side effects, all cleared up in around 48 hours. But I really don't want to watch some YouTube videos. Maybe in your own words?
audioboy77
@ptownsend
Japan has a free press. The problem is there is absolutely no appetite or demand for investigative journalism from the public.
blue
I can see the name Kono Taro popping up here and there in the above comments.
Expect the man to leave the main stage for some time and go back to his dark deed of strangling innocent hankos in dark back alleys.
Main reason being that it came out that the current lack of vaccine doses at the level of the local authorities was known by Kono 2 months ago when he did actually promise 40 Mio doses but managed to deliver only 13.7 Mio doses. He basically lied back then and has now been caught red-handed.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/d33907ceb1d597680e2b0cc2ff4157b4040fe8f3
Sandoval
Protip: if you have a ticket try to make an appointment with private clinics for vaccination. They are much faster. I managed to get my first shot before few days, but if I waited for kuyakusho the earliest would be in 2 weeks. Also friend who was in group with underlying ilness went to a big vaccination site and he had to spend 3h there while I was done in 20min or so
Robert Cikki
Wait, I think they're wrong. I mean, we have enough vaccines, a surplus, so we have to donate them to other countries so they don't go bad.
Right?
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/06/3eb0fa1c92d9-japan-to-donate-more-covid-vaccine-doses-to-se-asia-from-july.html
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/06/25/national/japan-vaccine-donations/
https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-to-donate-astrazeneca-vaccines-to-thailand
https://japantoday.com/category/national/Japan-to-ship-1-million-COVID-19-vaccines-to-Vietnam
https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan-to-donate-1-mln-astrazeneca-vaccines-to-the-philippines
bokuda
We have a lack of transparency problem.
Notice that the article does not mention how many jabs does Japan have.
That's because that data is not released to the public, government defuses the release of those numbers.
Antiquesaving
Actually the government admitted on Thursday it actually had no ideaand was asking prefectures and municipalities to inform the national government how much they have left.
Seems no one place was keeping track nationally.
fxgai
I think the people involved are perfectly competent individuals.
Rather I think the poor distribution comes down to the system that has been selected - controlled by central government. Government is not called government for nothing, it’s supposed to do that and leave distribution to other mechanisms we have in human society.
No one demands the central government controls the flow of pedestrians through crowded train stations, and the decentralized approach works just fine.
I believe a decentralized approach would work well in the case of vaccines too.
The motivations of having central government control stuff are often good, but we need to judge not by motivations and intentions, but by actual outcomes.
Another good illustration of this was the distribution of Abenomasks
bokuda
Actually the government admitted on Thursday it actually had no idea [how many jabs do we have]
by @Antiquesaving
after 10 min.
I think the people involved are perfectly competent individuals.
by @fxgai
These (in)competent individuals are incapable of count jabs.
Wonder how can they manage our tax money?