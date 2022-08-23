Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members, in Tokyo
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Japanese gov't spokesman calls for officials to review ties with Unification Church

2 Comments
SEOUL

Japanese cabinet members need to check and review their ties with the Unification Church to alleviate public concerns, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in a response to tumbling approval ratings for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Regarding the issues related to the Unification Church, we should pay enough attention to relationships with organizations that are socially criticized, so people won't have concerns," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

Longstanding links between the strongly anti-communist church, which critics call a cult, and Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have come into spotlight, hurting the popularity of Kishida's government, in the wake of the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Yeah, be transparent

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Check and review

In other words do nothing !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo