Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan says timing of Biden-Suga meeting undecided

0 Comments
TOKYO

No timing has been set for when a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga might happen, Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan hoped a summit between the two leaders would take place as soon as possible, depending on the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Axios reported earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Biden was planning to host Suga at the White House as soon as April in the first in-person foreign leader visit of his presidency.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog