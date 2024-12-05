 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan grants Philippines $11 million in security aid to bolster defenses

0 Comments
MANILA

Japan and the Philippines signed a 1.6 billion yen ($10.65 million) security assistance deal on Thursday to boost the Southeast Asian nation's maritime security and surveillance abilities amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea.

Both the Philippines and Japan, two of the United States' closest Asian allies, have taken a strong line against what they see as aggressive behavior by Chinese vessels amid decades-old disputes over maritime sovereignty.

Japan will provide the Philippine Navy with equipment such as rigid-hulled inflatable boats and coastal radar systems under its Overseas Security Assistance program to enhance its maritime domain awareness capabilities.

"The project is expected to contribute to maintaining and strengthening regional security and to enhance the security of the vital sea lanes, and will be of significance to Japan's security," Japan's embassy in Manila said.

The Philippine Air Force will receive equipment to support its air surveillance radar system, boosting monitoring capabilities, it added.

"The strengthened security cooperation reflects Japan and the Philippines' shared commitment to regional peace and stability," the Philippines' Department of National Defense said in a statement.

In July, the Philippines and Japan signed a landmark military pact allowing deployment of forces on each other's soil, smoothing military cooperation between the two countries.

Japan has no claim to the South China Sea, but has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea.

On Wednesday, the Philippines accused Chinese coast guard vessels of firing water cannons and side-swiping a Manila fisheries bureau boat on a resupply mission in a contested shoal in the South China Sea. China has maintained that its actions were lawful and professional.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo