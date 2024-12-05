Japan grants Philippines $11 million in security aid to bolster defenses

Japan and the Philippines signed a 1.6 billion yen ($10.65 million) security assistance deal on Thursday to boost the Southeast Asian nation's maritime security and surveillance abilities amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea.

Both the Philippines and Japan, two of the United States' closest Asian allies, have taken a strong line against what they see as aggressive behavior by Chinese vessels amid decades-old disputes over maritime sovereignty.

Japan will provide the Philippine Navy with equipment such as rigid-hulled inflatable boats and coastal radar systems under its Overseas Security Assistance program to enhance its maritime domain awareness capabilities.

"The project is expected to contribute to maintaining and strengthening regional security and to enhance the security of the vital sea lanes, and will be of significance to Japan's security," Japan's embassy in Manila said.

The Philippine Air Force will receive equipment to support its air surveillance radar system, boosting monitoring capabilities, it added.

"The strengthened security cooperation reflects Japan and the Philippines' shared commitment to regional peace and stability," the Philippines' Department of National Defense said in a statement.

In July, the Philippines and Japan signed a landmark military pact allowing deployment of forces on each other's soil, smoothing military cooperation between the two countries.

Japan has no claim to the South China Sea, but has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea.

On Wednesday, the Philippines accused Chinese coast guard vessels of firing water cannons and side-swiping a Manila fisheries bureau boat on a resupply mission in a contested shoal in the South China Sea. China has maintained that its actions were lawful and professional.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.