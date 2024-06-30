 Japan Today
Japan group led by ex-lawmaker Kono meets with senior China official

BEIJING

A Japanese delegation led by former House of Representatives speaker Yohei Kono began talks Monday with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, with the focus expected to be on ways to stabilize bilateral relations, which have been strained on a number of issues.

The visit by the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade, consisting of nearly 90 business representatives and other members, is aimed at boosting economic ties and friendship between the two Asian neighbors. The association last sent a mission to Beijing in July 2023.

Sino-Japanese relations have deteriorated over China's detention of a Japanese businessman in March last year and the release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant that began in August 2023 despite opposition from Beijing.

Members of the delegation include Gaku Hashimoto, son of the late former Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto, and Okinawa Vice Governor Yoshimi Teruya.

