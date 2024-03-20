Japan GSDF resumes Osprey flights near Tokyo

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force resumed Thursday flights of its Ospreys near Tokyo, almost four months after suspending them due to a deadly crash of a U.S. military Osprey off a southwestern Japanese island.
The move came a week after U.S. forces resumed Osprey operations in Japan following their lifting of a worldwide flight ban on the tilt-rotor aircraft March 8 without offering a detailed explanation about the cause of the Nov 29 accident that killed all eight airmen on board.
A V-22 transport plane took off around 11:30 a.m. from Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, a temporary deployment site for the GSDF's 14 Ospreys.
Amid lingering concern over the safety of the aircraft, senior GSDF officers on Monday informed the city government of Kisarazu of the resumption plan, with Defense Minister Minoru Kihara having pledged to give an advance briefing to local authorities.
The crash of a U.S. Air Force CV-22 into the sea near Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture during a drill was the deadliest involving Ospreys since their combat debut in 2007.
In November, shortly after the incident, the GSDF suspended Osprey flights, while the United States grounded all of its Ospreys across the world on Dec 6.
On March 14, the U.S. military started flying them again at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture.
The Japanese Defense Ministry aims to relocate the GSDF Osprey fleet from Kisarazu to Saga in southwestern Japan by 2025.
Ospreys are capable of taking off and landing like a helicopter but cruising like a plane.© KYODO
HopeSpringsEternal
Seems they figured out responsible party for mechanical safety issues and failure. Makes sense, aircraft proven for many years in Tough Afghanistan, so for something to go wrong in Japan makes no sense, except foul play.
4123
Japan's "defense forces" prioritize circumstances of US forces than defending safety of own country people.
Desert Tortoise
The mishap investigation, which includes the aircraft and engine manufacturer along with members of the various military organizations who operate Ospreys, has identified the component that failed, but the kind of failure is not something they have seen before.
Until the failure is fully understood the Ospreys resume flying with one or more performance restrictions designed to reduce the load on the part that failed.
I flew the Osprey's predecessor the CH-46. There were a series of really horrible mishaps traced to a mechanical component in the drive line called a Quill Shaft. To reduce loads on the Quill Shaft our maximum airspeed was reduced from 145 knots to 120 knots. We operated at that reduced speed for a couple of years until a program was developed to overhaul the entire CH-46 fleet, a program that included a new, stronger Quill Shaft. Modified CH-46s were cleared to fly 145 knots and we had no more problems with failed Quill Shafts. I have to assume the problem with the Osprey will be dealt with in a similar fashion.
TokyoLiving
No more of that flying crap over Japan..