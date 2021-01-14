Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan welcomes Britain's plan to send aircraft carrier group to Asia

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Thursday welcomed Britain's plan to dispatch an aircraft carrier strike group to waters in the western Pacific amid China's growing maritime assertiveness.

During a video conference with his British counterpart Ben Wallace, Kishi said Japan will work closely with the country for the dispatch of the strike group, centered on the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, according to the Defense Ministry.

The carrier, commissioned in 2017, is Britain's largest warship, weighing 65,000 tons and measuring 280 meters in length. It is expected to carry out joint exercises with Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military during its stay in areas including off the Nansei Islands chain in southwestern Japan.

Kishi and Wallace agreed that the two countries will "strongly oppose" any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China seas through force, according to the Japanese ministry.

China has aggressively pressed its territorial claims in those bodies of water, raising tensions with Tokyo and a number of other Asian countries.

Kishi and Wallace agreed to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific and defense cooperation, and work toward holding "two-plus-two" talks involving their countries' foreign ministers at an early date, the ministry said.

They also reaffirmed they will work toward the goal of North Korea ridding itself of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," it said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog