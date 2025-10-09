Japan hails 'significant first step' in Israel-Hamas peace plan

Japan on Thursday said Israel and Hamas agreeing on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza Strip peace plan was a "significant first step" toward ending the conflict and achieving a two-state solution.
"We strongly value the tireless efforts of mediating countries including the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, and urge all parties to implement the agreement faithfully and steadily," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday that the two sides had signed off on the first phase of his 20-point plan to end the fighting, with all hostages to be released and Israel to withdraw its troops to "an agreed upon line." Negotiations in Egypt began Monday.
Looking toward a possible conclusion to the conflict, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi said Japan will continue working with partners to "swiftly improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and actively contribute to international efforts toward early recovery and reconstruction."
In September at the United Nations, Japan stopped short of joining the growing list of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood. It maintains that a two-state solution is the only viable path to peace, and that recognition is a matter of when, not if.
The current conflict in the Palestinian region began after militant group Hamas launched an attack in Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking hundreds of others captive in October 2023, prompting massive Israeli retaliation and the deaths of over 67,000 people in Gaza. Many people in Gaza have faced starvation in the ongoing conflict.© KYODO
Wasabi
I will believe when all hostages are free.
Cephus
What is the total silence all about?
quercetum
The Donald J. Trump Gaza Strip Peace Plan. Sounds deserving of a medal or a prize.
Japan, ever the polite guest at the global table, nods and says, “Significant.”
Fighto!
A two-state solution was always the only way forward. It seems all parties have realised this now.
Hopefully Japan can play a significant part in rebuilding Palestine, as it embarks upon its journey to imminent independence and Statehood - probably within 2-3 years.
gaijintraveller
No doubt Netanyahu will find a way to sabotage the plan even if Hamas does accept it. He always does. He has sabotaged every previous plan.
falseflagsteve
Well, peace would be most welcome, however I have my reservations about that. Always seems to be a spark that sets it all of again doesnt there.
Ricky Kaminski13
This terrible conflict has revealed so much to us. We can no longer claim to be naive and innocent, and I think sadly many of us have lost our trust and faith in humanity a little with the many things that have transpired . There is a dark and consistent shadow that lurks within human nature., just under the surface and bubbling. Visible to some, a mystery to others and even makes certain folk completely blind. Willingly blind even. It was the devil that we were all warned about, the one that convinced the world he didn’t exist.
One things for certain though, we all want Peace in the Middle East. Would love to see Gaza rebuilt and thriving in my lifetime.