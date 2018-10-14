Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan has no intent to discuss foreign exchange in U.S. trade talks

0 Comments
TOKYO

The minister in charge of trade talks with the United States said Sunday that Japan has no intention of discussing measures to prevent competitive currency devaluations.

"There were no talks on foreign exchange in the joint statement and during the Japan-U.S. summit (in September)," Japan's economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi said during a TV program, referring to the agreement between the two countries to begin negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

His comments come after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Washington is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive currency devaluations in any trade deal with Japan.

Motegi said during the NHK TV program that he believes foreign exchange has not been raised as an issue between the two countries and Mnuchin should be able to have "communication closely" with Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso whenever necessary.

The two finance chiefs may hold discussions on foreign exchange in the future, he added.

Motegi was in negotiations on a trade deal with his U.S. counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in New York last month.

Following their meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to start talks for a trade agreement on goods. The move was a concession by Tokyo, which dropped its earlier insistence on a multilateral approach to trade issues.

Mnuchin told reporters in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund, that including a clause against currency devaluation "would be one of the issues we discuss...our objective is to incorporate this language into future trade agreements."

The United States pushed to include such a clause in the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement involving Canada and Mexico as well as a recently revised free trade deal with South Korea, as part of Trump's drive to reduce his country's more than $700 billion trade deficit.

The inclusion will probably be a major point of contention in the trade talks when Tokyo and Washington likely begin in the first half of next year, given that Japan resisted the addition of a similar clause to the 11-member Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

Motegi told reporters after the TV program that Japan maintains a consistent stance and any agreement on foreign exchange is not included in the joint statement.

Japan and the United States also have different understandings of the scale of the trade negotiations. Earlier in the month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence described the trade deal with Japan as a "free trade agreement," while the Japanese government says the bilateral accord will not be as comprehensive as an FTA.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Transport

Tokyo Narita International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Culture

6 Reasons to Visit the Tokyo International Film Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Now Has a Pringles Flavor Cup Ramen

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

50 Ways To See, Feel And Taste Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog