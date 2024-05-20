Japan hopes to deepen friendship with Taiwan under new president Lai

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te delivers an acceptance speech during his inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday.

Japan hopes that its friendship with Taiwan will deepen further under the island's new President Lai Ching-te, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

Expressing Japan's congratulations on Lai's inauguration, the top government spokesman said that Taiwan, which shares fundamental values and maintains close economic relations and people-to-people exchanges, is an "extremely crucial partner and an important friend" for Japan.

Japan will work to expand its cooperation with Taiwan on "a non-governmental basis," Hayashi said at a regular news conference. Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since they split as the result of a civil war in 1949.

After the inauguration ceremony, a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers dedicated to strengthening Tokyo-Taipei relations led by Keiji Furuya of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Akie Abe, the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, separately met with Lai in Taipei.

Furuya told Lai that Japan-Taiwan relations are "more important than ever" amid increasing threats from China, and called for stronger cooperation with the United States and other countries that share common values in order to prevent a Taiwan emergency, according to the group.

A total of 31 Japanese lawmakers attended the inauguration ceremony, one of the largest delegations from Tokyo to have attended such an event.

Lai told Akie Abe that Taiwan will continue to work together with Japan to maintain peace, stability, prosperity and development in the Indo-Pacific region, according to his office.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who was assassinated by a lone gunman during an election campaign speech in 2022 after stepping down as premier in 2020, had claimed that "any emergency surrounding Taiwan would also be an emergency for Japan."

Lai, the former Taiwan vice president, attended the private funeral for Abe held at a Tokyo Buddhist temple.

Tokyo cut diplomatic ties with Taipei and established them with Beijing in 1972, but Japan and Taiwan have boosted private-sector-led economic relations and human exchanges in a range of areas including education, art, sports and health care.

Lai, leader of the ruling, independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, took office on Monday following his victory in the closely-watched presidential election in January.

