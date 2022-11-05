Japan hosts int'l fleet review with S Korean navy participating

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Shiranui and naval vessels from several countries take part in the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force held an international fleet review on Sunday with the South Korean navy's participation, in the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the two East Asian neighbors.

The MSDF said that 18 vessels from 12 nations, including Australia, Canada, India and the United States, as well as a total of six French and U.S. warplanes joined the review.

A mass of vessels and aircraft gathered at Sagami Bay off Kanagawa Prefecture, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inspecting the fleet.

Japan hosted the International Fleet Review for the first time in 20 years to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the MSDF this year. Following the event, a joint drill focused on search and rescue missions will be also held on Sunday and Monday.

South Korea's participation comes as President Yoon Suk Yeol has been working to improve trilateral defense cooperation with the United States and Japan. He has adopted a hard-line stance against North Korea, which has been launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace.

Relations between Japan and South Korea sank to their lowest level in decades under Yoon's progressive predecessor Moon Jae In, over disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, including compensation demands from South Koreans over wartime labor.

Defense cooperation of the two countries -- U.S. security allies in the region -- also deteriorated as the South Korean navy allegedly locked fire-control radar on an MSDF patrol plane in 2018.

While Seoul had appeared hesitant to take part in the fleet review as it did not respond to Japan's invitation on whether its navy would join after the deadline, the South Korean navy said Thursday last week it would send a supply vessel for the review.

There has been strong criticism within South Korea of its naval force participating in the event, given that Japanese naval ships use and hoist the "rising sun" flag as their ensign.

The flag was used by the Imperial Japanese Army until the end of World War II and is widely viewed in South Korea as a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression.

Japan had also invited China to the fleet review, according to the Defense Ministry. But amid tense bilateral ties, Beijing had informed Tokyo that it would not join the naval event, though it said it will participate in a two-day Western Pacific Naval Symposium to be held in Yokohama from Monday.

The symposium will draw top naval officers from nearly 30 countries, including observers, to discuss maritime security, the ministry said.

Japan had extended an invitation to all member nations of the biennial naval symposium to attend the review but later rescinded its invitation to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

© KYODO