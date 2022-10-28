Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched against ISIL targets from the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke, in the Red Sea
A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched against ISIL targets from the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke, in the Red Sea. Photo: Reuters/Handout
politics

Japan in late-stage talks with U.S. for Tomahawk cruise missile purchase

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with the United States to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday, citing multiple unnamed Japanese government sources.

Tomahawks can hit targets from more than 1,000 km away, putting parts of China and the Russian Far East within range.

Tokyo is seeking its biggest arms buildup since World War II in the face of Beijing's rapid military modernization and increased activity in nearby waters.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he was aware of the media report but refrained from commenting.

"The government is considering about counterattack capabilities but no specifics has been decided," he added.

Concern about Chinese military activity in the seas and skies around Taiwan and Japan has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, because Japan worries it provides China with a precedent for the use of force against Taiwan.

China in August fired missiles into waters less than 160 km from Japan in a display of might, angered by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

At the 20th Communist Party Congress last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for accelerating plans to build a world-class military. He said his country would never renounce the right to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

It's about time Japan took it's "defense" seriously. The best defense is a retaliatory capability that will prevent aggressors from taking advantage of a peaceful country.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That sounds rather offensive, rather than the defensive role the SDF is constitutionally bound by. What worries me more than the SDF obtaining high-tech offensive weaponry is violating the constitution. Japan did that in the '30s and '40s and look what happened.

If Japan wants Tomahawks, it should revise Article 9.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

