Japan, India agree to steadily carry out agreement on security, economy

The leaders of Japan and India agreed Sunday that their countries will steadily implement the agreement made at their August summit to strengthen security cooperation and economic partnership.

During their talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi also confirmed cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the Foreign Ministry.

To South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Takaichi conveyed Japan's intention to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to build a predictable global supply chain, including for mineral resources, as part of its economic security efforts.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring an investment environment in South Africa that enables Japanese companies to operate stably, during her summit with Ramaphosa, the ministry said.

In a separate meeting, Takaichi told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable, with the two leaders agreeing to bolster cooperation across a wide range of fields.

Takaichi also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing hope that Japan and France can work closely together for the success of next year's Group of Seven meetings, which France will chair, the ministry said.

