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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photograph at a ceremonial reception for her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. Image: AP/Manish Swarup
politics

Japan, India leaders to agree to step up cooperation in chips, key minerals

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NEW DELHI

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to agree Thursday to boost collaboration in semiconductor and critical mineral supply chains, among other economic security fields.

At their meeting in New Delhi, the two leaders are also likely to affirm bilateral cooperation in stable energy procurement, as well as maritime security and defense equipment, as the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran in February disrupted global oil supplies, Japanese government officials said.

Takaichi and Modi will hold a joint press event after the talks, with multiple outcome documents set to be released, according to the officials.

Japan regards India as a key partner to advance a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, where China has been assertively increasing its military and economic influence.

The summit comes amid strained Sino-Japanese ties. Since January, China has tightened controls on Japan-bound shipments of dual-use items usable for civilian and military purposes, apparently including essential rare earths, as relations soured after remarks by Takaichi on Taiwan last November upset Beijing.

India, meanwhile, has a longtime territorial dispute with China in a Himalayan border area, but India has recently moved toward improving its relations with Beijing, given their strong economic ties and U.S. President Donald Trump's high-tariff policies.

Takaichi is on her first visit to India since taking office last October as part of the two countries' practice of reciprocal leader-level visits. She will wrap up her three-day trip on Friday.

© KYODO

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