Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands during the Japan India Economic Forum in Tokyo on Friday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Japan, India to agree on closer economic, security ties for next decade

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to agree on Friday to strengthen economic and security cooperation over the next decade, as Tokyo places greater emphasis on the South Asian nation and its growing global presence.

At talks in Tokyo, Ishiba and Modi will present a "joint vision" for the next 10 years to step up collaboration, setting goals of increasing Japanese investment in India to 10 trillion yen and mutual personnel exchanges to 500,000 people in five years, according to Japanese government sources.

The two are also expected to issue a revised joint declaration on security cooperation, the first update since its adoption in 2008, to expand drills between the Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military, the sources said.

It is also expected that a statement on closer relations will be issued.

Ishiba and Modi will hold a joint press conference after the talks, according to the Japanese government.

They are also expected to announce the launch of new bilateral initiatives on cooperation in promoting artificial intelligence, supporting startups and tackling economic security challenges, such as ensuring stable supplies of crucial minerals, the sources said.

Japan places great value on its relationship with India, which has the world's largest population of more than 1.4 billion and a fast-growing economy that is on track to become the world's third-largest in the near future behind the United States and China.

The relationship between India and the United States has become tense recently, with President Donald Trump imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports on Wednesday.

Trump cited New Delhi's ongoing oil purchases from Russia, with which it traditionally maintains friendly ties, as his reasoning for the tariff amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, Ishiba and Modi will travel to the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi by Shinkansen bullet train where they will visit a production base of major semiconductor manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd, the Japanese government said.

Modi last visited Japan in May 2023 when he was invited as a guest to a Group of Seven summit held in Hiroshima.

