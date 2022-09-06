Japan, India to hold security talks Thursday in Tokyo

Japan and India will hold security talks involving their foreign and defense ministers later this week in Tokyo to strengthen bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh at the so-called two-plus-two talks on Thursday to exchange views on security and defense cooperation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"India is a partner that shares fundamental values and strategic interests with Japan," Hayashi told a press conference.

The meeting will be the second of its kind since the two countries launched the framework in 2019.

It will also cover regional and international topics as the countries look to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

© KYODO