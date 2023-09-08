Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ASEAN
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, greets Japan's Prime Minster Fumio Kishida during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. Photo: Bay Ismoyo/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Indonesia expand cooperation over maritime security, energy

3 Comments
JAKARTA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo agreed Thursday to step up bilateral cooperation in fields such as maritime security, green energy and infrastructure development.

In a joint statement on comprehensive strategic partnership released after their meeting in Jakarta, the leaders affirmed the expanded partnership will "place greater emphasis on concrete cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and beyond, including in new areas of common interest."

At the talks, held on the fringes of three days of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations from Tuesday, the leaders pledged to work together to maintain a free and open international order based on the rule of law, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The leaders reached the agreement in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Indonesia diplomatic relations this year.

Kishida also asked the president, widely known as Jokowi, for his understanding and cooperation over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific that began on Aug. 24, and the Indonesian leader expressed his understanding, according to the ministry.

The water discharge has caused confrontation between Japan and China as Beijing has strongly opposed the project, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on the environment and human health.

Later in the day, Kishida met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who became the nation's leader late last month following the resignation of his predecessor and father, Hun Sen.

The two nations agreed on boosting security cooperation, such as through a visit by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Cambodian naval base of Ream, the ministry said.

Kishida also briefly chatted with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Kishi.. LOOOOL !!!..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I guess the photo is suppossed to be funny? Cause it is!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

for his understanding and cooperation over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific that began on Aug. 24,

First Japan will ask other country to accept Japan action to release the water, after that they Japan insist other countries to import Fukushima food.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sumashi-jiru

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

Pet-Friendly Apartments: Honesty is the Best Policy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog