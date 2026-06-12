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Japan, Indonesia eye closer ties via intel sharing, export of destroyers

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TOKYO

Japan and Indonesia have agreed to explore deeper defense cooperation through the potential sharing of sensitive maritime information and accelerate talks toward the export of Japanese destroyers, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The agreement came after Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Friday as he visited the Southeast Asian country.

During the meeting, Koizumi said boosting the maritime deterrence of Indonesia, located near critical sea lanes, would also contribute to the peace and stability of Japan and beyond.

Prabowo concurred with Koizumi that both nations need to collaborate in ensuring maritime security, the Japanese side said, adding the president expressed hope for "concrete progress" on defense equipment cooperation.

The defense chiefs of Japan and Indonesia agreed last week to launch working-level talks on the export of Asagiri-class destroyers to Indonesia. Japan has been seeking to forge closer ties with Southeast Asian nations, with China expanding its influence in the region.

During a separate meeting on Friday, Koizumi and Sjafrie agreed to work toward a "comprehensive" partnership covering training, maintenance and operations through working-level discussions on the transfer of defense equipment, according to the ministry.

The Asagiri-class destroyers of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force can carry a helicopter and anti-submarine missiles. The first vessel entered service in 1988.

© KYODO

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