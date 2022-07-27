Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum in Sydney, Australia, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/Pool/File Photo Photo: Reuters/JAIMI JOY
politics

Japan industry minister adds role as 'Green Transformation' minister

By Kantaro Komiya
TOKYO

Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda has taken on the additional role as "Green Transformation" minister, leading the country's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the government's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Minister Hagiuda is expected to manage administrative processes to realise the transformation of Japan's economy, society and industrial structure based on clean energy...while the stable supply and security of energy resources remains a major principle," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference.

