Japan Innovation Party entrusts leaders with coalition decision with LDP

OSAKA

The Japan Innovation Party decided Sunday to entrust its chief Hirofumi Yoshimura and co-leader Fumitake Fujita with making the final decision on whether to form a coalition government with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its officials said.

Party members said they discussed the progress of policy talks with the LDP, led by Sanae Takaichi, who could become Japan's first female prime minister later this month, during an executive board meeting at the JIP's headquarters in Osaka.

Yoshimura, who also serves as Osaka governor, is expected to sign a coalition agreement with Takaichi, a staunch conservative, on Monday after gathering opinions at a joint plenary meeting of lawmakers from both chambers on the same day, the officials said.

Under the agreement, the JIP, a major opposition party, will not be represented in the cabinet, but it will cooperate with the LDP, with a plan emerging for its Diet affairs chief Takashi Endo, who has an amicable relationship with Takaichi, to be named as an adviser to the prime minister, they said.

Regarding whether the JIP will enter the cabinet in the future, there is a wide range of views within the party, they said, adding the issue will continue to be discussed among executives.

Days after the centrist Komeito party, which refers to itself as a "peace party," decided to end its 26-year alliance with the LDP, Takaichi and Yoshimura agreed Wednesday to begin policy talks with the possibility of creating a new government.

During policy coordination, the LDP and the JIP reached broad consensus on key areas such as foreign and security policy, while the LDP also accepted Yoshimura's "nonnegotiable condition" to reduce the number of parliamentary seats, the officials said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

