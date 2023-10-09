Japan Innovation Party expels lawmaker Suzuki over Russia trip

A Japanese lawmaker who recently visited Russia and told local media he is "100 percent" confident that Moscow will win the war on Ukraine left an opposition party Tuesday after the party decided to remove him.
Muneo Suzuki, a 75-year-old House of Councillors member, who has long championed close ties with Russia, visited the country this month without prior notice to the Japan Innovation Party.
"I made the decision (to leave the party) because it was revealed that the party and I have different values about diplomacy with Russia" Suzuki told reporters after submitting his letter of intention to quit.
He said he will stay on as an upper house member and continue his political activities as an independent.
Earlier in the day, the party decided on Suzuki's removal at a meeting of its senior members amid calls for strict disciplinary action against him.
All party members are obliged to inform it about any official overseas trip. Suzuki visited Russia from Oct. 1, but the party only received his notice the following day.
During the trip, the veteran lawmaker, who hails Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido and used to belong to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
It was the first known visit by a Japanese lawmaker to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.
Suzuki made the visit despite a Japanese government advisory urging its nationals, including legislators, to avoid traveling to Russia "regardless of" the purpose of their visit.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Missing from this story is the fact that Muneo Suzuki is a certified crook who was convicted of taking bribes, failure to declare political donations, and perjury in 2004. He was sentenced to two years in prison and fined ¥11 million. He appealed, lost his appeal, and was paroled in 2011 after serving one year of prison. He was banned from public office until 2017. His secretary was also convicted of bribery.
All parties might be better without him.
BigP
He is a complete nut job!
elephant200
Suzuki has done nothing wrong, this dismissal of a politician is the most undemocratic decision. What is the purpose of an opposition party for if she has to bound with the policy ruling party?
Mr Kipling
No he is a complete realist.
And yet was re-elected by the people of Hokkaido who know that he will bring money to their prefecture.
He will stand as an independent and win a landslide...again.
nosuke
It’s true that Ukraine is losing and nato looking for a way to back out of this conflict
sakurasuki
So innovative so they can expel they own member.
Simon Foston
elephant200
Today 06:52 am JST
He's still a Diet member until his constituents decide otherwise.
If a politician agrees with a policy he or she should support it regardless of party affiliation.
Thuban
What's the point of voting for representatives if they are not allowed to take positions contrary to the mainstream narrative?
Stephen Chin
Suzuki ? Visiting Russia ? To Return to Japan Saying That Russia Will Surely Win the War in Ukraine? Sack Him! Banish Him from Japan! And No Country Will Allow His Plane To Land!