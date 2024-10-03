 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi Image: AP file
politics

Japan irked by Russia's denial of alleged airspace breach

0 Comments
MOSCOW/TOKYO

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi described Russia's denial of an alleged airspace violation late last month as "extremely regrettable" during a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Moscow had earlier claimed one of its military aircraft did not violate Japanese airspace near the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, with Maria Zakharova, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, telling an online press conference on Wednesday that Moscow could not confirm the alleged flight over waters in the Sea of Japan by an IL-38 patrol plane on Sept 23.

In the Russian government's first official comment on the suspected airspace breach, the ministry spokeswoman said Moscow had rejected Japan's protest, which had been made through diplomatic channels.

Japan has alleged the Russian aircraft intruded the nation's airspace north of Rebun Island three times, with each intrusion lasting about 30 seconds to one minute, prompting Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets to fire a signal flare for the first time.

Japan-Russia relations have worsened since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Tokyo has implemented economic sanctions on Moscow in lockstep with Washington and other like-minded countries.

Japan also confirmed in August a Chinese military spy plane violated Japanese airspace for the first time, saying it flew over waters in the East China Sea off islands in Nagasaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Time to get out the proof maybe. But then Russia could say it was fabricated. If the violator does not come clean, what can you do? Russia, after all, has made it its nihilistic, national mission to subvert all truth.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog