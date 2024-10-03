Japan irked by Russia's denial of alleged airspace breach

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi described Russia's denial of an alleged airspace violation late last month as "extremely regrettable" during a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Moscow had earlier claimed one of its military aircraft did not violate Japanese airspace near the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, with Maria Zakharova, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, telling an online press conference on Wednesday that Moscow could not confirm the alleged flight over waters in the Sea of Japan by an IL-38 patrol plane on Sept 23.

In the Russian government's first official comment on the suspected airspace breach, the ministry spokeswoman said Moscow had rejected Japan's protest, which had been made through diplomatic channels.

Japan has alleged the Russian aircraft intruded the nation's airspace north of Rebun Island three times, with each intrusion lasting about 30 seconds to one minute, prompting Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets to fire a signal flare for the first time.

Japan-Russia relations have worsened since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Tokyo has implemented economic sanctions on Moscow in lockstep with Washington and other like-minded countries.

Japan also confirmed in August a Chinese military spy plane violated Japanese airspace for the first time, saying it flew over waters in the East China Sea off islands in Nagasaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan.

