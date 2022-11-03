Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, Italy agree to keep sanctions on Russia, support Ukraine

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed Wednesday to maintain and strengthen sanctions their countries have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as well as their support for Kyiv, the Japanese government said.

In their first phone talks since Meloni took office late last month, the leaders also pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation, while confirming the need for unity within the international community, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating Italy's first-ever female leader on her inauguration, Kishida welcomed Meloni's commitment of Rome's continued support for Ukraine as Russia's war has entered its ninth month.

Together with the other Group of Seven nations, Japan and Italy have slapped economic sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine.

Heading a right-wing coalition that won September's general election, Meloni has made clear her support for Ukraine, in an apparent attempt to dispel concerns that the nation could change course as some of her political allies take a conciliatory position toward Moscow.

Kishida and Meloni also exchanged views on China and issues related to North Korea, including the abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo