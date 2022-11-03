Japan, Italy agree to keep sanctions on Russia, support Ukraine

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed Wednesday to maintain and strengthen sanctions their countries have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as well as their support for Kyiv, the Japanese government said.

In their first phone talks since Meloni took office late last month, the leaders also pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation, while confirming the need for unity within the international community, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating Italy's first-ever female leader on her inauguration, Kishida welcomed Meloni's commitment of Rome's continued support for Ukraine as Russia's war has entered its ninth month.

Together with the other Group of Seven nations, Japan and Italy have slapped economic sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine.

Heading a right-wing coalition that won September's general election, Meloni has made clear her support for Ukraine, in an apparent attempt to dispel concerns that the nation could change course as some of her political allies take a conciliatory position toward Moscow.

Kishida and Meloni also exchanged views on China and issues related to North Korea, including the abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, the ministry said.

