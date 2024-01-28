Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Palestinians carry the body of a person killed in an Israeli bombardment at a building of a UNRWA vocational training center which displaced people use as a shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan 24. Photo: AP/Ramez Habboub
politics

Japan joins others in halting funds for U.N. Palestinian refugee agency

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to suspend funding for a U.N. agency that supports Palestinian refugees, joining the United States and others, amid allegations that its staff may have been involved in Hamas' attack on Israel last year.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maki Kobayashi said in a press release Sunday that additional aid to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, known as UNRWA, will be halted "for the time being" while it investigates the matter and considers countermeasures.

The move followed a U.S. announcement Friday that it would be pausing funding for UNRWA, as it is "extremely troubled" by the allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may have been involved in a surprise attack on southern Israel by Hamas on Oct 7.

Japan is "extremely concerned" about the alleged involvement of UNRWA personnel in the "terror attack," and urged the agency to investigate the case and take appropriate measures so that it can "firmly fulfill the role it should play," Kobayashi said.

The Oct. 7 attack triggered the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip which has left over 26,000 people dead in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave and led to a severe deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

Some Western nations such as Britain have followed the United States in halting funding for UNRWA.

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement Saturday that the decisions by nine countries to suspend funding "threatens our ongoing humanitarian work across the region including and especially in the Gaza Strip."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo