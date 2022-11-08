Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's justice minister under fire for gaffe on death penalty

TOKYO

Japan's justice minister came under fire Wednesday for remarks widely seen as making light of his role in providing the final authorization for each use of the death penalty in the country.

Yasuhiro Hanashi, a ruling party lawmaker who took the post in August, told a political gathering that the justice minister is an "obscure" job that makes big headlines "only" after approving a decision to hang inmates.

"Serving as justice minister would not help raise much money or secure many votes," said Hanashi, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party.

Japan was among 18 countries in the world that carried out executions last year while a total of 108 countries abolished the death penalty at the end of the year, according to the rights group Amnesty International.

Hanashi has not authorized any executions as justice minister.

Seiji Osaka, a leading opposition lawmaker from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, blasted Hanashi as "unfit" to be a cabinet member, saying he does not understand "the importance of his post."

Hanashi has not authorized any executions as justice minister.

Why not just keep it this way? Most of the civilized world has stopped imposing death as a punishment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

