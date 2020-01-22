Gov't keeps economic assessment for January

The government on Wednesday maintained its assessment of the Japanese economy after downgrading it a month earlier, but cut its views on business investment amid continued sluggish exports.

The Cabinet Office meanwhile upgraded its assessment on the Chinese economy, noting some signs of improvement in China's business sentiment, following the so-called phase-one trade agreement between the United States and China.

"Business investment shows weakness in some components, although it is on the increase at a moderate pace," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report for January, downgrading its evaluation on investment for the first time in eight months.

A government official said while investments in research and development and software were solid, those in plants as well as machines and other equipment were weak as many business operators deemed they are not yet in the phase to expand.

The Cabinet Office maintained the overall economic assessment, saying the world's third-largest economy is "recovering at a moderate pace, while weakness mainly among manufacturers is increasing further as exports are continuing in a weak tone."

In December, the government cut its overall economic view due to sluggish shipments of auto parts and production machinery to China amid trade tensions between the United States and China.

But the government said in the January report that the phase-one trade agreement has helped improve China's business sentiment, and it upgraded its evaluation on the Chinese economy for the first time in 39 months.

The government, however, said the Chinese economy continues to decelerate moderately despite signs of some manufacturers bottoming out. It also said Japan's exports to China also appear to be bottoming out.

The monthly report said Japan's overall exports remain weak due to deceleration in overseas economies, and attention should be paid to downside risks from abroad.

The office added the situation in the Middle East as a new factor that needs attention.

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general in early January in Iraq.

The government retained its assessment on industrial production in Japan after downgrading in December, saying it is in "a weak tone further" after powerful Typhoon Hagibis in October disrupted supply chains of construction machines.

It maintained its evaluation on private consumption for 25 months in a row, saying it is picking up.

