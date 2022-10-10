Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves, after speaking ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Toru Hanai
politics

Kishida's support lowest since he became PM

0 Comments
TOKYO

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government slid to the lowest of his one-year tenure on doubts about his party's disclosure of ties to the controversial Unification Church, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

Kishida has struggled to overcome revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) deep and longstanding ties to the church in the wake of the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The suspected killer has said his mother was bankrupted by the church, which critics call a cult, and has blamed Abe for promoting it.

Support for Kishida's cabinet slumped to 35% from about 40% a month ago in a weekend poll by Kyodo news, the lowest in the agency's surveys since he took office in October 2021. About 48% of respondents said they did not support his cabinet.

Some 83% said the LDP had not done enough to disclose ties between the party's lawmakers and the Unification Church, far eclipsing the 13% who said it had.

The LDP has acknowledged many individual lawmakers have ties to the church but said there was no organizational link to the party. The staunchly anti-communist church says its political arm has courted lawmakers, mostly from the LDP because of their ideological proximity, although it has no direct affiliation to the party.

On rising prices of food, utilities and other necessities, about 79% in the Kyodo survey said they had been hit, compared with about 21% who had not felt any impact.

Japan's inflation accelerated to a nearly eight-year high 2.8% in August, the most recent data available, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a fifth straight month as price pressure from raw materials and yen weakness broadened.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog