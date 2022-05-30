Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan launches new strategy team for longer-term China diplomacy

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry has established a new strategy team to coordinate diplomatic policies on China and analyze Beijing's movements from a mid- to long-term perspective as Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks a controversial third term as leader, according to ministry sources.

The creation of the new team within the First China and Mongolia Division of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau in April comes as Xi is believed to maintain his helm of the ruling Communist Party, and tensions between the United States and China continue to intensify.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the State Department will launch a similar "China House" team of diplomats to coordinate and implement policy regarding the Asian nation.

While Japan is strengthening its security partnership with the United States, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that Tokyo is also aiming to build a "constructive relationship" with China with a focus on economic ties.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further accelerated the need to more accurately grasp the situation surrounding China, which maintains a largely pro-Russian stance.

In addition to formulating long-term strategies regarding China, the new team is also in charge of conducting preliminary research on China's legal system and administrative bodies in preparation for the signing of any agreements between the two countries.

"We had often been swamped with daily matters, but (with the new team) we can now concentrate on observing China's movements," a senior ministry official said.

A new directorial post to oversee affairs relating to Taiwan was also established in the First China and Mongolia Division this fiscal year.

Communist-led China and democratic Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 due to a civil war. China has regarded Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

How about just trade with them and get rich?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo