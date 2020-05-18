Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, left, attends a ceremony in Tokyo on Monday to mark the launch of the Air Self-Defense Force's space unit tasked with monitoring space debris, asteroids and other threats to artificial satellites. Photo: KYODO
politics

Japan launches new unit to step up defense in outer space

1 Comment
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan launched its new space defense unit Monday to monitor and counter threats to the country's satellites.

The Space Operations Squadron, part of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, starts with 20 members and is expected to grow to about 100 members once the unit is fully operational in 2023.

The role of the unit is mainly to monitor and protect Japanese satellites from enemy attacks or space debris. It will also conduct satellite-based navigation and communications for other troops in the field.

The launch of the new unit comes amid growing Japanese concern that China and Russia are seeking ways to interfere, disable or destroy satellites.

The unit will cooperate with U.S. Space Command that President Donald Trump established last year, as well as Japan’s space exploration agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Defense Minister Taro Kono said.

“It is important that we gain superiority in the space domain as well,” Kono said Monday at a launch ceremony. “We must adapt to the new security environment as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pushed for Japan’s Self-Defense Force to expand its international role and capability by bolstering cooperation and weapons compatibility with the U.S., as it increasingly works alongside American troops and as it grows concerned about the increasing capabilities of China and North Korea.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

How appropriate! Right after the world's leading space cadet gets his flag, they made one here too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Space Defense?

No country owns space.

Taking nationalistic pretenses into space will only lead to conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

