Lawmaker to launch new party ahead of Feb 8 election

Opposition lawmaker Kazuhiro Haraguchi said Saturday he will launch a new party ahead of the general election next month, after he opted not to join the new Centrist Reform Alliance.

Haraguchi was among members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan who either expressed opposition to or had mixed feelings about the new centrist party, a merger of the CDPJ and the Komeito party, a former ruling coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party.

"We want to be at the center of the storm," Haraguchi said at a press conference he held with former Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura, who will jointly head the new party.

Haraguchi said the party wants to abolish the consumption tax and address the health effects of COVID-19 vaccines among other issues.

For a group to be recognized as a political party in Japan, it must include at least five lawmakers. That minimum requirement has been met, according to Haraguchi, who is serving his 10th term as a House of Representatives lawmaker.

Campaigning for the Feb. 8 general election will begin on Tuesday following the dissolution on Friday of the powerful lower house by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the LDP.

The creation of the Centrist Reform Alliance has added a layer of uncertainty over the election, called by Takaichi in a bid to boost her ruling coalition's presence in the lower house by taking advantage of her Cabinet's high approval ratings.

Haraguchi's new party is expected to focus primarily on the proportional representation section of the election, especially in areas such as the Tokai region centering on Nagoya where Kawamura is a well-known figure.

Haraguchi served as internal affairs minister when the CDPJ's predecessor held power for a short period.

Under the proportional representation system, voters enter the name of a political group on the ballot sheet not an individual candidate. Of the 465 seats up for grabs, 176 will be chosen under the system.

