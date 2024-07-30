Japan lawmaker visits Russia, requests resumption of Japanese fishing

A veteran Japanese lawmaker currently visiting Russia said Monday he has asked Moscow to allow Japanese fishing boats to resume operations in the waters around four disputed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Muneo Suzuki, a 76-year-old independent House of Councillors member known for advocating close ties with Russia, told reporters after talks with Andrey Yakovlev, deputy head of the Russian fisheries agency, that he also sought permission to resume harvesting kelp in waters off the Habomai islet group.

The islet group along with Shikotan, Kunashiri and Etorofu are collectively known to the Japanese as the Northern Territories and to the Russians as the Southern Kurils.

Japan's top spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday criticized Suzuki's decision to visit Russia, saying it was inappropriate given the Japanese government's advisory against travel to the country.

But Suzuki has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that "I am acting in Japan's national interests. I believe that developing Japan-Russia relations contributes to the stability of East Asia and the world."

Russia announced on July 15 that it would suspend kelp harvesting in the waters near Kaigara island in the Habomai islet group due to a non-functioning lighthouse on the island.

According to Suzuki, Yakovlev said Russia intends to allow operations to resume once repairs to the lighthouse are completed.

But Yakovlev added that the resumption of safe fishing operations around the Northern Territories would depend on Japan, as the suspension was put in place due to Tokyo's anti-Russia stance, according to Suzuki.

Suzuki said he plans to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, a former ambassador to Japan, on Tuesday to request the resumption of an agreement that allows Japanese former residents of the Northern Territories to visit the graves of their ancestors on the islands.

Bilateral negotiations have been suspended after Japan imposed punitive sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Suzuki's previous visit to Russia last October was the first known trip by a Japanese lawmaker to the country since the invasion.

He arrived in Russia on Sunday for his second trip and is scheduled to return home Thursday, according to a source close to the matter.

A native of Hokkaido, Suzuki was previously a member of the Japan Innovation Party but left when the second-largest opposition force decided to remove him for visiting Russia without prior notice. Before that, he belonged to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, currently headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

