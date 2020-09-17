Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese lawmakers call for military drills with U.S. around disputed isles

TOKYO

Japanese lawmakers on Thursday compiled a draft proposal urging the government to hold joint military drills with the United States around a group of East China Sea isles administered by Japan but claimed by China to fortify Tokyo's control over them.

Japan's ties with China have been strained by the long-running row over the uninhabited East China Sea isles, called the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

"The Defense Ministry should conduct joint drills with the United States around the Nansei Islands chain including Kuba island and Taisho island," said the proposal, drafted by a group of ruling party lawmakers.

Kuba and Taisho are part of what Japan calls the Senkakus.

Japan's latest defense white paper, published in July, said China's maritime and air forces have been stepping up their activities around the islands, creating a situation that warrants deep concerns.

The proposal, which also calls for allocating more money, ships and personnel to the coast guard to bolster maritime law enforcement around the islands, will be submitted to the government next week.

What a great way to start the morning, thank you JT. Highly support this if it comes to reality and long long overdue. These islands are clearly Japan's and is officially recognized by the majority of the world as Japan territory. It has every right what to do with the islands as it sees fit. Please press forward Japan. "China's maritime and air forces have been stepping up their activities around the islands, creating a situation that warrants deep concerns." is a major understatement. China is the only aggressor out there and started this entire mess. If only they would act responsibly and keep it to business vs force encroachment and false claims.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

If these islands are so important to Japan, deal with it yourself. The US military is already stretched too thinly and we don’t need to be taking care of other people’s problems anymore.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

